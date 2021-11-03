UR's Chris Mooney thinks experience's mental edge outweighs physical advantage

Returning two sixth-year seniors and two fifth-year seniors gives the University of Richmond men’s basketball team a physical edge.

Forward Grant Golden and wing Nick Sherod, in their sixth years as Spiders, and guard Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo, in their fifth years, bring corporal maturity developed through half-a-decade in a Division I strength-and-conditioning program.

That, however, isn’t the most appealing benefit to having such an experienced team, in the estimation of Chris Mooney, who begins his 17th season as Spiders coach when Richmond opens against visiting North Carolina Central Tuesday night.

The mental approach that older players bring to offseason training, preseason practices, and game competition tops the physical advantage, in Mooney’s view.

“I think that just recognizing the highs and lows of a college basketball season [and] just how good everybody is. When you’re younger, you don’t realize necessarily how hard everybody plays, how good everybody is, how much people develop,” said Mooney.

"Your experience, your knowledge of the game, your knowledge of the game plan, and then your respect for everybody in college basketball, I think that gets higher and higher as you go through so many college basketball seasons.”