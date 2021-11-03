UR's Chris Mooney thinks experience's mental edge outweighs physical advantage

Returning two sixth-year seniors and two fifth-year seniors gives the University of Richmond men’s basketball team a physical edge.
Forward Grant Golden and wing Nick Sherod, in their sixth years as Spiders, and guard Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo, in their fifth years, bring corporal maturity developed through half-a-decade in a Division I strength-and-conditioning program.
That, however, isn’t the most appealing benefit to having such an experienced team, in the estimation of Chris Mooney, who begins his 17th season as Spiders coach when Richmond opens against visiting North Carolina Central Tuesday night.
The mental approach that older players bring to offseason training, preseason practices, and game competition tops the physical advantage, in Mooney’s view.
“I think that just recognizing the highs and lows of a college basketball season [and] just how good everybody is. When you’re younger, you don’t realize necessarily how hard everybody plays, how good everybody is, how much people develop,” said Mooney.
"Your experience, your knowledge of the game, your knowledge of the game plan, and then your respect for everybody in college basketball, I think that gets higher and higher as you go through so many college basketball seasons.”
The 6-foot-10 Golden will not encounter any form of double-team he hasn’t previously seen. When opponents trap to get the ball out of Gilyard’s hands, he knows the counter. Gilyard has dealt with that through four years as a starter.
If a post man is giving the Spiders trouble or a 3-point shooter gets on a roll, UR's primary defenders will appreciate the adjustments required, maybe before Mooney needs to call timeout to request them.
Confidence and intrasquad coordination build over time. Even though the personnel are the same for the most part, this season’s UR team may look a bit more like the 2019-20 crew that went 24-7 (14-4 A-10) than last season’s up-and-down group that went 14-9 (6-5 A-10) playing through the teeth of a pandemic.
Three COVID pauses that suspended game competition and the practice schedule undeniably disturbed the Spiders, who rely heavily on offensive timing and precision that begin to blend during the offseason and continue meshing during a typical year.
“The disruptions affected everybody,” Mooney said of all college programs, “but they affected everybody differently.”
He recalled the summer of 2020, when Richmond’s players ran outside in accordance with COVID protocols. They were eventually allowed in the gym for offseason work, but the Spiders could only gather in small groups.
“That part of it was extremely different,” said Mooney.
This year was far more like a normal offseason and preseason, according to the coach, and he expects that the return to routine will improve the consistency of this veteran core supported by the deepest bench Mooney has ever had at UR.
Note: UR announced that fans will be allowed at the Robins Center for games, but masks will be required when not eating or drinking for all, regardless of vaccination status … Before the men’s team starts its season against visiting N.C. Central Tuesday at 7 p.m., the Spiders women’s team will open its season at the Robins Center at 3 p.m., against Charlotte.
