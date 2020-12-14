UR's Chris Mooney, WVU's Bob Huggins, on COVID, shutting down, Christmas shopping

For approximately 20 minutes, Richmond coach Chris Mooney and West Virginia coach Bob Huggins stood courtside and conversed at the West Virginia Coliseum Sunday. This was more than an hour before the Spiders and Mountaineers met, with WVU winning 87-71.

Two coaches who have been at it quite a while exchanged thoughts on subjects that included, one has to assume, COVID and college hoops. There have been calls for suspension of college basketball until the pandemic calms down, or a vaccine becomes widely available and proven effective.

Huggins and Mooney expressed their opinions on the subject in the days leading up to their meeting in Morgantown, W.Va.

Huggins: “Here’s the thing. People say, ‘Well, you ought to send them home.’ OK, so we’re going to send them home. And you think they’re not going to play somewhere? They’re going to play. Whether they go to the YMCA, whether they go to [a recreation association], whether they go play at the playground, whether they go anywhere, their own high school, whatever. They’re going to play.”

“I would just as soon control who they’re going to be around as not know. And so our guys being here and playing against each other was good. And it has worked out well for us.”