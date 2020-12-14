UR's Chris Mooney, WVU's Bob Huggins, on COVID, shutting down, Christmas shopping

For approximately 20 minutes, Richmond coach Chris Mooney and West Virginia coach Bob Huggins stood courtside and conversed at the West Virginia Coliseum Sunday. This was more than an hour before the Spiders and Mountaineers met, with WVU winning 87-71.
Two coaches who have been at it quite a while exchanged thoughts on subjects that included, one has to assume, COVID and college hoops. There have been calls for suspension of college basketball until the pandemic calms down, or a vaccine becomes widely available and proven effective.
Huggins and Mooney expressed their opinions on the subject in the days leading up to their meeting in Morgantown, W.Va.
Huggins: “Here’s the thing. People say, ‘Well, you ought to send them home.’ OK, so we’re going to send them home. And you think they’re not going to play somewhere? They’re going to play. Whether they go to the YMCA, whether they go to [a recreation association], whether they go play at the playground, whether they go anywhere, their own high school, whatever. They’re going to play.”
“I would just as soon control who they’re going to be around as not know. And so our guys being here and playing against each other was good. And it has worked out well for us.”
Mooney: “I would say that the worst that our coaches and players were [was] during the time when we were shut down in the spring and summer. And the best they’ve been is since we’ve started playing games. When we got back in July, that was great. When we were able to get in the gym, with one coach at a time, that was better. When we were able to practice as a full team, that was better. And playing games is the best.
“I would think that the best thing for a young college basketball player is to be able to pursue his passion. There’s been a lot of effort and investment in providing that opportunity for players. Most schools are losing a tremendous amount of money, and paying more money for the testing. Administrators, conferences, coaches, everybody’s really going out of their way to try to make this happen.”
Huggins: “Your girlfriend goes home, you can’t have her over to your place, you know, the day she gets back. You can’t do that. That’s a way that this could spread and really end it all for all of you [on the WVU team]. And they’ve been great. They’ve been fantastic, actually, trying to do the right thing, trying to take care of themselves."
Mid-interview, he supplied the media with some advice:
“Y’all are probably going to go shopping, buy your wife something really nice and expensive. You’re taking a risk going into a store. Of course, you take a risk if you don’t buy them something nice and expensive, as well.”
