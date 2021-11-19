UR's coach 50 years ago: 'Reports of my death were greatly exaggerated.' He was dead serious.

The University of Richmond plays its final football game of 2021 Saturday at William & Mary, and before the Spiders are done, here’s a reminder of what their coach said 50 years ago:

“Reports of my death were greatly exaggerated.”

Frank Jones was dead serious.

Jones, UR’s coach 1966-73, was leading the Spiders at Southern Mississippi on Oct. 30, 1971, when late in the first quarter Richmond quarterback Ken Nichols rolled right and threw a pass. Like most folks observing the game, Jones’ eyes followed the ball. As they did, he was hit by Southern Miss end David Johnson, who was tackling Nichols.

Very few folks saw what happened to Jones. He went down, knocked unconscious. A stretcher took him to an ambulance, which hurried to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Associated Press reported, “Jones at first was thought to have suffered a heart attack. He was taken to the coronary section at the hospital.”

The same night, TCU coach Jim Pittman died of a heart attack on the sideline night in Waco, Texas, where TCU was playing Baylor. There were reports in the confusion that Jones was the coach who suffered a heart attack and died.