UR's first Black football player, Weldon Edwards, says of honor: ‘I must have meant something to somebody’

This wasn’t the first time people stood and cheered for Weldon Edwards, a former track and football star at Maggie Walker High who went on to become the University of Richmond’s first Black football player.

But Edwards suggested following his Friday morning presentation to the Virginia House of Delegates – he drew a standing ovation - that this latest round of applause was one of the most touching moments in his 70 years.

Edwards was recognized for his pioneering role at UR, and friends, family and former Spiders teammates were in the gallery supporting him, amplifying the politicians' cheers.

“Overwhelming” was the adjective Edwards used to describe the salute.

“My experiences have led me to meet all of these wonderful people that I’ve met in my life,” Edwards said. “These people are part of my growth to where I’m at right now. I’ve had a lot of challenges, but I looked forward to those challenges.

“Today is the day it all comes into play. You look back and you say, ‘Where do all these people come from that are friends, associates and colleagues of mine, family?’ And you say, ‘I must have meant something to somebody.’”

According to Edwards, there were only a handful of Black students at UR when he enrolled.

John Avoli, Edwards’ former UR football teammate, is the member of the Virginia House of Delegates who introduced the resolution to honor Edwards, who is in his 14th year in the sales department of The Auto Connection.

“It should not come as a surprise to anyone in this body that Weldon Edwards achieved (at UR), as so many trailblazers have, in the face of great instances of racism, discrimination, both at the U of R campus and around the country as he traveled to play football,” Avoli said in his Friday remarks introducing Edwards.

“I am proud of my friend Weldon for his strength and resolve through it all, and I am proud of our team for rallying around Weldon and the strong bond of friendship that we have maintained through the years … Weldon paved the way for countless other African-American athletes at the University of Richmond.”

To Edwards, Avoli first mentioned the possibility of the General Assembly resolution more than a year ago. “At that time, it was something that I really didn’t digest,” said Edwards.

Edwards, whose impact as a Spiders running back and defensive back was limited due to leg injuries, met with teammates at a luncheon earlier this week, and more were present for Friday morning’s honor.

“My teammates, best teammates that you can have,” said Edwards.

“In hindsight, I look back at the day that I started at the University of Richmond up until this point, all the friendships, the people I’ve met, the ups, the downs. I would never change it for anything in the world.”

As for Friday’s honor, Edwards said, “I’m going to cherish this moment for the rest of my life.”