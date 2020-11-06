UR's Grant Golden, UVA's Jay Huff, UNC's Armando Bacot named to big man watch list

Three players with area connections were named Friday to the watch list for the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. Richmond’s Grant Golden, Virginia’s Jay Huff and North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, who attended Trinity Episcopal, are among 20 players on the list.

Golden, a 6-foot-10 redshirt senior, averaging 13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season, when the 7-1 Huff averaged 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2 blocks. Huff is also redshirt senior. Bacot, a 6-10 sophomore, averaged 9.6 points and 8.2 rebounds.

In late January, the watch list will be reduced to 10. In late February, five finalists will be named. The winner will be announced on April 9.

Earlier this week, Virginia 5-9 junior Kihei Clark and Richmond 5-9 senior Jacob Gilyard were named to 20-man watch list for Bob Cousy Award, which recognizes nation's top point guard.