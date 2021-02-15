UR's Jacob Gilyard applauds VCU fans, says he'll miss Siegel Center's livelier version

If you think Richmond senior guard Jacob Gilyard is overjoyed that VCU’s Siegel Center will hold no more than 250 fans for the Spiders’ Wednesday visit, you’re wrong.

Gilyard likes the building’s atmosphere when 7,637 spectators fill it, even though that makes it a difficult place for visitors to play.

“I wish they could pack the place, honestly. It’s way more fun,” Gilyard said Monday. “They’ve got some of the best fans in the world. You love to try to silence them, but it doesn’t always work out that way. Just to have them there, to get that experience, it’s something that I wish I had my last year.”

The energy of VCU fans is connected to the way the Rams play, in Gilyard’s estimation.

“They dive on the floor a lot. They press a lot. They’re intense. The crowd gets behind that,” he said.

Virginia guidelines currently prohibit more than 250 fans at sporting events because of the COVID crisis. The largest two crowds the Spiders have played in front of this season: 3,075 at Kentucky and 371 at West Virginia.

“It’s all different, for sure,” said Gilyard.