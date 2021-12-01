UR's Jacob Gilyard ties NCAA career steals record in 73-64 win at Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The University of Richmond has been playing basketball since 1913 and not many Spiders games could be classified as historic events. There was one of those Wednesday night.
UR's Jacob Gilyard tied the NCAA Division I career steals record with one in a 73-64 win at Wofford. From a ball-handling perspective, it was forgettable night for Gilyard (13 points, 4 assists). He committed 7 turnovers.
Richmond (4-4), seeking its first win away from home this season, led by 18 with 11 minutes left and then Wofford (5-3) started hitting the 3-point shots it had been missing. UR's lead was 64-62 with 2:26. Grant Golden (21 points) then took over with a couple of power baskets and a block as the Spiders' advantage went to 68-62 with 1:12 left at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
UR shot 61%.
The steals record was 385, and Gilyard needed two to break it. He got one six minutes into the first half and appeared to get a second a few minutes later. Gilyard was not credited with that steal.
The mark is held along with Gilyard by former Providence guard John Linehan, whose last NCAA season was 2002. He had 385 steals in 122 games. Wednesday night’s meeting with Wofford was Gilyard’s 125th game as a Spider.
Gilyard’s achievement could be viewed as the Spiders’ top individual accomplishment since Bob McCurdy led the nation in scoring (32.9 ppg) during the 1974-75 season.
Gilyard, a 5-foot-9 graduate student in his fifth year as a starter because of the NCAA pandemic policy that permitted him to return this season, made his first college steal in his first UR game, against Delaware at the Robins Center on Nov. 10, 2017. He finished with two steals in that 76-63 loss, memorable to Richmond fans not because of Gilyard’s thefts but because the Spiders trailed by 33 in the first half.
Three usual members of the UR travel party, redshirting Jason Nelson, redshirting Malcolm Dread and injured Andre Gustavson, were not on this trip because of illness (not COVID) and other Spiders were less than 100%.
UR took a 36-26 lead at the break (61% shooting). Richmond’s depth showed up as forward Tyler Burton played only 6:33 of the first half because of two fouls. Connor Crabtree entered to contribute two baskets with Burton on the bench.
But it was UR’s 3-point shooting that opened the lead to 51-35 with 14:28 left. Wofford depends on 3s and missed 12 of its first 13 from behind the arc.
Richmond came off back-to-back losses to Maryland and Mississippi State (OT) in the Bahamas. Wofford, which won 68-65 at Georgia on Sunday, was picked to finish fifth among 10 in the Southern Conference coaches preseason poll.
This Richmond trip was the payback meeting from early last December, when the Terriers visited the Robins Center in a game that was arranged two days before it was played. UR and Wofford had games against other opponents canceled because those opponents experienced COVID issues.
Next: The Spiders make their second trip of the season to Iowa when they visit Northern Iowa (2-3) on Sunday at 2 p.m. UNI played at Bradley Wednesday night. Richmond lost 73-70 at Drake, located in Des Moines, Iowa, on Nov. 20.
Northern Iowa won at A-10 preseason favorite St. Bonaventure 90-80 Saturday, when the Bonnies were ranked No. 16. UR defeated UNI 78-68 at the Robins Center last Dec. 9, two days after beating Wofford.
