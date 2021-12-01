UR's Jacob Gilyard ties NCAA career steals record in 73-64 win at Wofford

Gilyard, a 5-foot-9 graduate student in his fifth year as a starter because of the NCAA pandemic policy that permitted him to return this season, made his first college steal in his first UR game, against Delaware at the Robins Center on Nov. 10, 2017. He finished with two steals in that 76-63 loss, memorable to Richmond fans not because of Gilyard’s thefts but because the Spiders trailed by 33 in the first half.

Three usual members of the UR travel party, redshirting Jason Nelson, redshirting Malcolm Dread and injured Andre Gustavson, were not on this trip because of illness (not COVID) and other Spiders were less than 100%.

UR took a 36-26 lead at the break (61% shooting). Richmond’s depth showed up as forward Tyler Burton played only 6:33 of the first half because of two fouls. Connor Crabtree entered to contribute two baskets with Burton on the bench.

But it was UR’s 3-point shooting that opened the lead to 51-35 with 14:28 left. Wofford depends on 3s and missed 12 of its first 13 from behind the arc.

Richmond came off back-to-back losses to Maryland and Mississippi State (OT) in the Bahamas. Wofford, which won 68-65 at Georgia on Sunday, was picked to finish fifth among 10 in the Southern Conference coaches preseason poll.