UR's Jason Nelson (John Marshall) embraces benefits of unexpected redshirt year

The pandemic scratched Jason Nelson’s senior basketball season at John Marshall High and also changed his plans as a University of Richmond freshman.

Nelson, a 5-foot-10 point guard, can’t recapture that final season of high-school competition, but he believes his shuffled timetable at UR will work out for the best.

The pandemic influenced the NCAA to provide winter-sports athletes from 2020-21 with a “bonus” year of eligibility, which Richmond point guard Jacob Gilyard chose to use as a fifth-year starter.

Gilyard’s extended presence – he averaged 38.6 minutes in his extra season of 2021-22 – made Nelson a player with a very narrow opportunity to contribute as a true freshman. Nelson, his family, and UR coach Chris Mooney concluded a developmental redshirt year to preserve a season of eligibility would be in Nelson’s best interest.

“At the time, I was a little frustrated just because I was coming off an injury (surgically repaired left big toe), and I wanted to come in and play right away,” said Nelson, named the 2020 Virginia Class 2 player of the year after averaging 17.3 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds, and leading the John Marshall to the state championship. “But as I look back at it, I feel like it was the best decision.

“Just take the year and get my body right, learn from Jacob, learn this offense, learn the things I can do.”

Nelson arrived at UR as a 155-pounder. During his redshirt year, he added 10 pounds, and increased his strength.

“My (basketball) IQ I feel like has developed way more after watching film, going through a lot of practices, watching games,” said Nelson. “I feel like I can come in and produce better than I could have last year.”

Nelson and Gilyard became close friends, and still regularly communicate, according to Nelson. Mooney believes Nelson improved through a year of practice - and post-practice - competition with Gilyard, who led the Spiders to the 2022 A-10 championship and a victory over Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

“One of the great things about Jacob was he had so much energy, so he practiced, and then he’d play one-on-one,” said Mooney. “I think Jason was able to learn a lot not only by watching (Gilyard), but played against him a lot and hopefully was able to accelerate his learning curve while sitting out.”

Richmond opens Nov. 7 against visiting VMI, and there’s really no way to ascertain at this stage if Nelson, a projected starter, can successfully handle a job he has never performed as a college player. He is convinced he is prepared.

“I feel my mental (approach) is better than ever, and physically I’m ready,” Nelson said. “So I’m just ready to show it ... It’s a bunch of excitement, just ready to play.”

Nelson will collaborate with three returning regulars – forwards Tyler Burton and Matt Grace, and guard Andre Gustavson – plus holdovers expected to play expanded roles, and three transfers: 7-0 Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford) and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel).

“Team-wise, our chemistry is growing and growing each day,” said Nelson. “At first, it was a tough, a lot of new people, some people from last year. Just coming in and got to learn the offense, a tough offense to learn. I just feel like the way we work on it every day, we’re getting better and better.

“Talent-wise, we’re there. It was just coming in and learning who can do what, what are the spots they can score, who likes doing what.”

Also redshirted as true freshmen last season for developmental reasons were 6-7 Aidan Noyes and 6-4 Malcolm Dread.