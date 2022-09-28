UR's Marlem Louis - four sacks in last two games - goes from 'chubby kid' to 'warrior'

Both parents immigrated from Haiti. Marlem Louis’ father repairs air-conditioning units in Venice, Fla., and his mother collects blood samples at a hospital there.

“They started from the bottom up, I would say,” said Louis, a redshirt junior defensive end for the University of Richmond. “Just seeing them wake up every single day ... Especially my dad, he’s got to go out in the summers, so it’s steaming hot, and he’s fixing air conditioning and staying out there basically all day.

“Mom’s up at 6, home at 4, cooking, cleaning after that. I’ve seen them work so hard to provide for (family). That pushed me to be a hard worker as well.”

UR’s 2022 football season really started late in 2021. That’s when the preparation began, and that’s when Louis emerged as a Spiders force.

At the program’s spring game in April, the 6-foot-3 250-pounder was named the winner of the Gus Lee Winter Warrior Award, which annually goes to the Spider who stood out most during offseason training.

Louis is one of the strongest Spiders, according to coach Russ Huesman. UR offensive tackle Joe More, a 6-5 302-pounder who regularly went against Louis during preseason practices, said, “He’ll bring it to you if you’re not ready, for sure.”

Louis looked back at his younger self and said, “I was a little bit of a chubby kid.”

He decided to drop weight and lost about 25 pounds as a middle-school student. As Louis’ involvement in football grew, he felt the need to regain weight, but in a way that would also increase his strength. He has been a dedicated weight-lifter since his freshman year of high school.

Stony Brook scored a touchdown midway through the first quarter and did not score the rest of the way in the Spiders’ 51-7 win at Robins Stadium last Saturday. Richmond limited SBU to 154 yards. The week before, UR won 30-6 at Lehigh, which gained 203 yards.

In both of those games, Louis played major roles. At Lehigh, he had two sacks. Against Stony Brook, Louis had two more sacks among three tackles for losses.

“Strong, fast, explosive guy,” Huesman, whose No. 17 Spiders (3-1, 1-0 CAA) visit No. 23 Elon (3-1, 1-0) Saturday, said of Louis. “We knew he was going to be the leader up front, no question about that.”

On a white board in the defensive meeting room at the Robins Center is written in large letters, “Establish who we are. Sharpen what we are.”

Louis, the “leader up front,” has accelerated the Spiders’ defensive development. The last two games indicate their defensive line is no longer dangerously inexperienced and the most vulnerable among the team's units.

“We want to affect the game. Sacks is the best way to do that as a Dline. Now, we’re focused on getting strip sacks as well,” said Louis, who's in his first year as a starter. “Whenever we know that somebody’s going to come and try to beat us, we’ve got to make sure we set the tone and we make them realize who the best team really is.”

Elon last Saturday trailed 28-10 at William & Mary at halftime and rallied for a 35-31 victory. Richmond has won seven straight over FCS competition dating back to last year, and Elon has won five consecutive.