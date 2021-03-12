UR's role-switching defense, new coordinator out to pass second test, at Elon

University of Richmond linebacker Tristan Wheeler as a freshman in 2019 looked behind him and saw three senior starters along with a third-year player in the Spiders secondary.

When Wheeler glanced that way last Saturday during William & Mary's visit to UR in the spring-semester opener for both teams, he saw several new faces. The Spiders in their secondary rotation used a pair of true freshmen, a redshirt freshman, and sophomores on the way to a 21-14 victory.

“The older guys [in 2019] they definitely had a strong feel for the game because they’d been there … they did a great job communicating up to us and making sure we were all on the same page,” said Wheeler, the 2019 CAA defensive rookie of the year. “Whereas this year, now the front guys – the linebackers – we have to do a good job of passing it back to them and making sure we’re all on the same page.

"So we kind of switched roles in a way.”

That shift continues Saturday for the Spiders (1-0), who visit Elon (1-2) at 1 p.m.

“We made mistakes, but we played fast and we played physical,” UR coach Russ Huesman said of his defense vs. W&M.