UR's role-switching defense, new coordinator out to pass second test, at Elon

University of Richmond linebacker Tristan Wheeler as a freshman in 2019 looked behind him and saw three senior starters along with a third-year player in the Spiders secondary.
When Wheeler glanced that way last Saturday during William & Mary's visit to UR in the spring-semester opener for both teams, he saw several new faces. The Spiders in their secondary rotation used a pair of true freshmen, a redshirt freshman, and sophomores on the way to a 21-14 victory.
“The older guys [in 2019] they definitely had a strong feel for the game because they’d been there … they did a great job communicating up to us and making sure we were all on the same page,” said Wheeler, the 2019 CAA defensive rookie of the year. “Whereas this year, now the front guys – the linebackers – we have to do a good job of passing it back to them and making sure we’re all on the same page.
"So we kind of switched roles in a way.”
That shift continues Saturday for the Spiders (1-0), who visit Elon (1-2) at 1 p.m.
“We made mistakes, but we played fast and we played physical,” UR coach Russ Huesman said of his defense vs. W&M.
A couple of the young defensive backs who played against W&M would have been involved if the game had taken place in the fall of 2020, when the Spiders and Tribe did not play games because of the pandemic. Others among the inexperienced players greatly benefited from the months of extra preparation time, according Huesman. That allowed them to be in position to contribute last Saturday.
Richmond held William & Mary to 72 rushing yards among a total of 276 with a defensive coordinator in his first game, Justin Wood, who had previously been on staff as linebackers coach. The Spiders made in-game adjustments based on what W&M presented under a new offensive coordinator, Christian Taylor.
“I was super-proud of our defense, not only because we did hold them to 14 points, but William & Mary came out in a lot of stuff that we weren’t prepared for and we overcame everything that they did and threw at us,” said Wheeler.
If there is such a thing as an impressive defeat, Elon is coming off one. The Phoenix lost 20-17 to No. 1 James Madison last Saturday.
While Elon has played three games and is well into its game-week rhythm, Richmond is still getting accustomed to its routine. That includes physical recovery after playing a game last Saturday for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019.
“Well, I’ll be honest with you, I kind of felt like an old man on Sunday morning going into Monday,” said UR junior center Clayton McConnell. “I had to take a couple of extra ice baths to get ready.”
NOTES: There is no television coverage of Saturday’s game, though it is available on a subscription service, FloSports … The Spiders will leave Richmond Saturday morning, stop on the way to Elon to eat, play the game, eat at Elon, and then return to Richmond Saturday night.
“We’ll take four buses and try to make sure that we’re putting people in certain seats to stay away from contact tracing, whether it’s certain position groups, certain people,” said Huesman.
