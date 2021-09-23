UR's Russ Huesman doesn't think FCS vs. Power Five games will continue much longer

“I don’t want them to go away. I know some of those [Power Five] coaches, they don’t want them to go away,” Huesman said of FCS games against Power Five opponents. “I think they know that in Division I college football, which we play at the FCS level, this is really important. Let’s keep everybody healthy financially and keep plugging along.

“But I would say five years maybe I think something different is going to be on the landscape. But again, that’s my personal opinion.”

Richmond will take home a $400,000 guarantee for its visit to Virginia Tech, and William & Mary received the same amount for its 43-0 loss at Virginia on Sept. 4. This year, 11 of the 12 CAA members play FBS competition, with James Madison the exception. Seven of those games are against ACC, Big Ten or Pac-12 opposition. Without those, the fiscal hits would be significant. Stony Brook, for instance, earned $625,000 for last weekend’s trip to Oregon, which won 48-7.

“I like the games. Obviously you say the guarantee, and that’s obviously important to FCS programs,” Huesman said. “But I think it’s great for our guys to get out there and play in that environment, play against those guys. It helps in recruiting, all those types of things.”