UR's tone-setting Megan Gianforte has 'calmness in the cage,' FBI aspirations

At a fall practice a few years ago, University of Richmond women’s lacrosse coach Allison Kwolek began a conversation with goalie Megan Gianforte about summer pursuits and career interests. They're topics the coach often raises with her players.
To Kwolek, Gianforte obviously thrived in a team environment and seemed service-oriented. Among potential options, Kwolek mentioned the FBI.
Gianforte was intrigued by the suggestion. She explored the possibility of an FBI internship, and spent the last two summers in the FBI’s Richmond office.
As an accounting major, Gianforte was assigned to the white-collar crime squad. She was part of teams that investigated wire fraud, bank fraud, and health-care fraud. She also took part in SWAT team training, and visited the firearms range. Those summer experiences provided an introduction to an FBI agent’s work life.
“I was just so interested in that, so that really helped solidify a life goal of becoming an FBI agent,” said Gianforte, who first intends to work for an accounting firm.
Gianforte, a resident of Brielle, N.J., has been an all-A-10 goalie since her freshman season and is among major reasons the Spiders (3-1) are ranked No. 16 nationally and favored to win the league. She graduated last year and chose to return for a final season, an option the NCAA presented to 2020 spring-sports athletes because of the pandemic.
“Knowing our team, the people on our team, the track we were on at this exact time last year, it was something that was way too good that was cut short,” Gianforte said of the Spiders’ 7-0 start last season. “[Returning] was an opportunity that I couldn’t give up.”
Gianforte’s youth club soccer team folded. She and a group of her friends started playing lacrosse. Everybody else seemed scared of the ball, hesitant to play goalie. Gianforte, a former softball catcher, had no such fear.
“I would get hit with [the softball] all the time, and I grew up being around two older brothers, so that’s a recipe for success in that regard,” Gianforte said, referring to tending goal.
Anybody competent in goal would be guaranteed playing time on teams because so few girls were interested in the position, Gianforte concluded. So she stuck with it. Gianforte said coaches also noted that she “would run around as if I was a field player, but in disguise as a goalie.”
Attend UR games and the loudest sideline cheers rise when Gianforte leaves the goal area with the ball, leading a UR fast break while running past defenders.
“I think we have the best sidelines in the NCAA, and hearing the energy come off of plays like that, I love that so much,” said Gianforte.
Kwolek recognizes Gianforte’s “calmness in the cage,” but also the athleticism and speed that distinguish her from other goalies.
“If you came to practice and didn’t see any goalie gear on her and we were doing conditioning, she’s at the front of the pack all of the time, setting the tone,” said the coach.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor