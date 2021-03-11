UR's tone-setting Megan Gianforte has 'calmness in the cage,' FBI aspirations

“Knowing our team, the people on our team, the track we were on at this exact time last year, it was something that was way too good that was cut short,” Gianforte said of the Spiders’ 7-0 start last season. “[Returning] was an opportunity that I couldn’t give up.”

Gianforte’s youth club soccer team folded. She and a group of her friends started playing lacrosse. Everybody else seemed scared of the ball, hesitant to play goalie. Gianforte, a former softball catcher, had no such fear.

“I would get hit with [the softball] all the time, and I grew up being around two older brothers, so that’s a recipe for success in that regard,” Gianforte said, referring to tending goal.

Anybody competent in goal would be guaranteed playing time on teams because so few girls were interested in the position, Gianforte concluded. So she stuck with it. Gianforte said coaches also noted that she “would run around as if I was a field player, but in disguise as a goalie.”

Attend UR games and the loudest sideline cheers rise when Gianforte leaves the goal area with the ball, leading a UR fast break while running past defenders.

“I think we have the best sidelines in the NCAA, and hearing the energy come off of plays like that, I love that so much,” said Gianforte.