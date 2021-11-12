Utah State takes over late, shoots 64% in second half to beat Richmond 85-74

Richmond (1-1) shot 32 times from 3-point distance (14 hits) while USU was punching it in toward the basket more frequently, and occasionally stepping out with 6-10 senior Brandon Horvath (four 3s, 18 points), a Marylander who shifted from UMBC to USU with Odom.

With Horvath, the 6-7 Bean and 7-0 Tevin Dorius (11 points), the Aggies made scoring inside 10 feet difficult for all UR players other than 6-10 Grant Golden, who led the Spiders with 24. Even he was forced to retreat to score occasionally. Golden hit three 3s.

“Obviously, they’re a tall team … I think we got decent looks. I think we were a little hesitant inside,” said Golden, who also had 8 rebounds and 3 assists. “It definitely affected us towards the beginning of the game.”

Mooney also recognized that USU’s 3-point proficiency from big men caused challenging match-ups.

“I thought they played really, really well. I don’t think we played terribly, but in games like that, there has to be something you can do to turn the tide. It could be on either end,” said Mooney.