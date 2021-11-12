Utah State takes over late, shoots 64% in second half to beat Richmond 85-74

ANNAPOLIS, MD. - This is what they signed up for, quality opposition and the increased risk of defeat if slippage occurs.
Richmond’s Spiders had their shot against Utah State Friday night in the Veterans Classic, but did not follow through offensively or defensively in the late-game crucible. The Aggies pulled away in the final six minutes for an 85-74 win.
Neither team grabbed control and maintained it through the first 33 minutes. It was 63-all with 6:41 left. Utah State outscored UR 18-5 during the next five minutes and change. During that stretch, the Spiders made two of eight shots and committed a turnover. The Aggies scored on threes, follows and free throws, converting six of seven attempts from the field to put down UR.
“Not rushed, but a little bit anxious,” UR coach Chris Mooney said of the Spiders’ late-game offensive issues. “The biggest thing, they were scoring too easily, too often.”
Utah State shot 64% in the second half (16-25, 4-8 from 3). Senior forward Justin Bean scored 30 on 11-of-16 shooting to lead USU (1-1), which opened its season with a 72-69 loss to UC Davis. Bean also had 14 rebounds. Aggies coach Ryan Odom, a 1996 graduate of Hampden-Sydney, got a Gatorade shower in the Aggies’ locker room after his first win at USU after five years at UMBC.
“There’s no give in them,” Odom said of his players.
Richmond (1-1) shot 32 times from 3-point distance (14 hits) while USU was punching it in toward the basket more frequently, and occasionally stepping out with 6-10 senior Brandon Horvath (four 3s, 18 points), a Marylander who shifted from UMBC to USU with Odom.
With Horvath, the 6-7 Bean and 7-0 Tevin Dorius (11 points), the Aggies made scoring inside 10 feet difficult for all UR players other than 6-10 Grant Golden, who led the Spiders with 24. Even he was forced to retreat to score occasionally. Golden hit three 3s.
“Obviously, they’re a tall team … I think we got decent looks. I think we were a little hesitant inside,” said Golden, who also had 8 rebounds and 3 assists. “It definitely affected us towards the beginning of the game.”
Mooney also recognized that USU’s 3-point proficiency from big men caused challenging match-ups.
“I thought they played really, really well. I don’t think we played terribly, but in games like that, there has to be something you can do to turn the tide. It could be on either end,” said Mooney.
Odom said the Aggies were not sharp in the last several minutes of their season-opener, and he asked his players for a better job in that area against the Spiders during practices. Friday night, Bean did the asking for Odom in a second-half timeout huddle.
”Score. Stop. That’s all it is right now,” Bean told his teammates.
And that’s about what transpired.
“It got a little choppy there towards the end of the second half, but if we knock down a couple of more shots, we could have turned it our way,” said Golden.
Utah State, picked to finish fifth in the 11-team Mountain West Conference, heading into this season was outrebounded only nine times in the last three years. The Aggies finished second in the nation in rebounding margin (plus-10.3) last season, and outrebounded the Spiders 40-31.
USU went 20-9 last season, and is one of only 17 Division I programs that had 20 or more wins 16 times and 11 NCAA tournament bids since 2000. The others: Kentucky, Florida, North Carolina, Duke, Syracuse, Kansas, Texas, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Arizona, Xavier, Creighton, Butler, BYU and Gonzaga.
Next: The Spiders play Georgia State (2-0) at the Robins Center Tuesday at 7 p.m., and that game will be televised by NBC Sports Washington. The Panthers return five starters from a 16-6 team and were picked as the favorite in the Sun Belt Conference preseason poll. GSU has won two of the last three SBC championships.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor