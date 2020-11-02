UVA's Kihei Clark, UR's Jacob Gilyard named to Cousy Award watch list

The Commonwealth of Virginia features two 5-foot-9 players projected to be among the top 20 point guards in the nation. The watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, released on Monday, includes University of Richmond senior Jacob Gilyard and University of Virginia junior Kihei Clark.

Clark was named third team All-ACC in 2020 after averaging 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Gilyard averaged 12.7 points and 5.7 assists, and led the nation with a steals average of 3.2. He was named A-10 defensive player of the year and first team all-league.

Gilyard is among three A-10 players on the list (Dayton’s Jalen Crutcher, Rhode Island’s Fatts Russell). Former UR point guard Kevin Anderson made the watch list in 2011, when Connecticut’s Kemba Walker won the award.

The field for the Cousy Award will be reduced to 10 semifinalists in mid-February. In March, five finalists will be named. The Cousy Award will be presented on April 9, 2021.