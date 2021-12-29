Vaccinated Spiders, with all players available, start A-10 play against visiting Saint Joseph's

The June 10 release from the Atlantic 10 Conference announced that each of its members "will play an 18-game conference men’s basketball schedule in 2021-22 (as the league) returns to a normal schedule following a unique 2020-21 season in which the conference navigated the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

No one knew then what would be happening in late December, when A-10 teams were about to begin their conference seasons. Of seven league games scheduled for Thursday, five were postponed because of COVID-related issues.

One that is not: Saint Joseph’s (6-5) at the University of Richmond (9-4).

Spiders coach Chris Mooney said Wednesday afternoon he is confident that the game will be played, and optimistic about the A-10 season developing with fewer COVID-related interruptions than last year.

“Everybody seems to be moving in the direction of playing games, or keeping things operating,” he said, referring to sports leagues at various levels. “That’s my read on it. Now, it wouldn’t be the first time I’m wrong.”

Mooney added that all Spiders are vaccinated, and “many” of Richmond’s players have received booster shots.