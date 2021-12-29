Vaccinated Spiders, with all players available, start A-10 play against visiting Saint Joseph's

The June 10 release from the Atlantic 10 Conference announced that each of its members "will play an 18-game conference men’s basketball schedule in 2021-22 (as the league) returns to a normal schedule following a unique 2020-21 season in which the conference navigated the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
No one knew then what would be happening in late December, when A-10 teams were about to begin their conference seasons. Of seven league games scheduled for Thursday, five were postponed because of COVID-related issues.
One that is not: Saint Joseph’s (6-5) at the University of Richmond (9-4).
Spiders coach Chris Mooney said Wednesday afternoon he is confident that the game will be played, and optimistic about the A-10 season developing with fewer COVID-related interruptions than last year.
“Everybody seems to be moving in the direction of playing games, or keeping things operating,” he said, referring to sports leagues at various levels. “That’s my read on it. Now, it wouldn’t be the first time I’m wrong.”
Mooney added that all Spiders are vaccinated, and “many” of Richmond’s players have received booster shots.
“We had conversations, but it wouldn’t be in my nature to, even though I’m the head coach of the players, to coerce them to (get vaccinated), but the conversations were very open,” he said. “The more time you spend around young people, especially our guys, they’re very open and willing to hear different opinions.
“They all have extended family and I’m sure there are members of their family who very much think it’s a no-brainer to get the vaccine, and members of their family who think that might not be the best idea. So they’re already experiencing that.”
Mooney chose not to discuss UR’s testing protocols. All Spiders are expected to be available against Saint Joseph’s, according to Mooney, whose team paused three times for COVID reasons last season.
Prefacing his remarks by expressing sympathy for those who lost their lives or have become seriously ill because of the virus, Mooney said, “By the end of [last season], the vast majority of guys tested positive, and I think of that majority of the guys, some guys had symptoms for a day. So (COVID) did not hit us hard. The policies hit us really hard, and as a basketball team, that was extremely difficult.”
Saint Joseph’s has not played since Dec. 18. The Hawks’ last scheduled date, against Holy Cross on Dec. 21, was canceled after Saint Joseph’s team members were placed in COVID-19 protocols, according to Saint Joseph’s. The Hawks were picked 10th among 14 in the A-10 preseason poll, formulated by head coaches and select media members.
Richmond junior forward Tyler Burton (18.8 ppg, 7 rpg) leads the A-10 in scoring and ranks seventh in rebounding. The Spiders are 6-0 at home, and have won six straight.
“I think we’ve made some strides in a lot of different areas,” said UR forward Grant Golden. “We really felt like we let two get away from us in the Bahamas.”
The Spiders fell 86-80 to Maryland and 82-71 (OT) to Mississippi State in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in late November.
“It was extremely minor details and a couple of plays that we really just didn’t make or execute that sort of changed the directions of those games,” said Golden. “And I think in this six-game winning streak, we’ve made some of those plays.”
