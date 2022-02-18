VCU again sends message: 'We run Richmond and we wanted to make that known'

Complementary gold T-shirts draped on Siegel Center seats read “Some Rivalries Are Forever.”

After Friday’s 77-57 win over the University of Richmond, VCU has prevailed in 16 of the last 21 meetings. Based on the conditions under which the Rams imposed their will this time around, with a young group easily handling a veteran opponent, it’s fair to wonder when their mastery over the Spiders will fade.

VCU began the night without starting center Hason Ward (ankle injury). The Rams lost senior guard KeShawn Curry to a knee twist for about nine minutes of game clock bridging the first and second halves.

VCU’s two remaining star players, wing Vince Williams and point guard Ace Baldwin, were on and off the floor with foul trouble. It appeared as though all of this stuff was rolling downhill on the Rams when Richmond took a 28-20 lead two minutes before the break.

VCU caught the Spiders by halftime (28-28), and then zipped by them with adhesive defense that made 50 points an ambitious goal for UR.

“Our defense took over the whole game and we just stayed connected,” said Baldwin.

As for the rivalry, “We run Richmond and we wanted to make that known,” said Baldwin.

UR coach Chris Mooney said he thought his team was in good shape in the first half. But in the second half, VCU shot 57%.

“They were able to get to some good spots and make shots,” said Mooney. “We didn’t shoot the ball well. We didn’t convert. We didn’t do enough offensively to keep pace with that. So credit to VCU.”

VCU outscored UR 40-24 in the paint.

The annual expectation for the Rams (18-7, 11-3 A-10) is the NCAA tournament, and there’s work to be done, but they may be able to reach the bubble. VCU coach Mike Rhoades will not address that subject, with his players or other interested parties.

“Honestly, I never have, even when I was at Randolph-Macon,” he said. “It’s about winning the next game. If you win the next game, the next game becomes more important, and then you’re giving yourself a chance to get to the NCAA tournament, you're giving yourself a chance to win a championship.

“I’ve always been like that. I don’t know why. Guys know. I mean, they have it on their phone every day. They know where we stand … They know the ESPN talk ... They know.”

Richmond (17-10, 8-6 A-10), picked second in the A-10 preseason poll, gazes toward the league tournament, aiming to secure as high a seed as possible.

“We need to get ourselves ready for a game at (George Washington),” Mooney said of UR’s Tuesday assignment. “After that game, get ourselves ready for the next one. I don’t think anything would change in terms of how we approach each coming game, or each individual game.

“It’s just a matter of us being ready, fresh, alert and things that I think we have been.”

Richmond’s Tyler Burton tried a dunk with 50.2 seconds left. VCU's Nick Kern went up with Burton and knocked him to the floor. Foul, and also a reflection of the Rams’ mindset.

It didn't seem so long before that the Spiders were down 47-41, and in the one-and-one, with 11:35 left. Mooney said he hoped UR could take advantage of that situation. Didn’t happen. Threes from Williams and Baldwin started VCU's get-away move.

The Rams needed a late-game 3-pointer from Williams to win at Richmond 64-62 last month. This time around, they squeezed the drip out of the Spiders with on-the-ball and off-the-ball defense that pushed UR’s players five feet farther out than they wanted to be.

Shortly after VCU took a 20-point lead in the second half, VCU’s student section began chanting “We own Richmond! We own Richmond!” The crowd at large eventually joined the chorus.

By now, they all know the words well.