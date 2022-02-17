VCU already has UR beat, in terms of men's hoops budgets on this A-10 financial scoreboard

VCU hosts the University of Richmond Friday night in men’s basketball and the Rams already have the advantage when budgets are compared.
VCU spends about $6.7 million annually in men’s basketball, according to the Equity in Athletics data analysis provided by the U.S. Department of Education. The UR budget is about $4.9 million.
Those figures cover July, 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, the latest reporting term. The Rams have won 15 of the last 20 meetings with the Spiders.
The Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act requires colleges that participate in a federal student financial assistance program to detail athletic program finances.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, expenses that are part of the budgets include “appearance guarantees and options, athletically related student aid, contract services, equipment, fundraising activities, operating expenses, promotional activities, recruiting expenses, salaries and benefits, supplies, travel, and any other expenses attributable to intercollegiate athletic activities.”
People are also reading…
Budgets of A-10 men’s basketball programs:
Dayton - $8,212,991
Saint Louis - $7,207,705
VCU - $6,721,809
Duquesne - $5,859,182
Richmond - $4,897,831
Fordham - $4,860,790
George Mason - $4,725,888
Saint Joseph’s - $4,424,092
Rhode Island - $4,345,286
Massachusetts - $4,302,474
George Washington - $4,261, 344
St. Bonaventure - $3,850,362
Davidson - $3,488,697
La Salle - $3,146,557
* Loyola Chicago - $4,412,586 (becomes A-10 member July 1)
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor