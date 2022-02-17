VCU already has UR beat, in terms of men's hoops budgets on this A-10 financial scoreboard

VCU hosts the University of Richmond Friday night in men’s basketball and the Rams already have the advantage when budgets are compared.

VCU spends about $6.7 million annually in men’s basketball, according to the Equity in Athletics data analysis provided by the U.S. Department of Education. The UR budget is about $4.9 million.

Those figures cover July, 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, the latest reporting term. The Rams have won 15 of the last 20 meetings with the Spiders.

The Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act requires colleges that participate in a federal student financial assistance program to detail athletic program finances.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, expenses that are part of the budgets include “appearance guarantees and options, athletically related student aid, contract services, equipment, fundraising activities, operating expenses, promotional activities, recruiting expenses, salaries and benefits, supplies, travel, and any other expenses attributable to intercollegiate athletic activities.”

Budgets of A-10 men’s basketball programs:

Dayton - $8,212,991

Saint Louis - $7,207,705

VCU - $6,721,809

Duquesne - $5,859,182

Richmond - $4,897,831

Fordham - $4,860,790

George Mason - $4,725,888

Saint Joseph’s - $4,424,092

Rhode Island - $4,345,286

Massachusetts - $4,302,474

George Washington - $4,261, 344

St. Bonaventure - $3,850,362

Davidson - $3,488,697

La Salle - $3,146,557

* Loyola Chicago - $4,412,586 (becomes A-10 member July 1)