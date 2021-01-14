VCU and UR have shots at A-10 men's tourney, which will not be in Brooklyn as scheduled

“The challenges presented by COVID-19 and the ability to host this event on campus provides the league with operational efficiencies, established local health departments relationships, and a familiarity of conference COVID-19 protocols,” she said Thursday's conference release.

VCU may emerge as the most logical site because Richmond’s location makes it reasonably easy for many A-10 teams to get there, and because the league’s women’s tournament will be held at the Siegel Center March 3-7.

“So that would give us a tournament right beforehand to have gone through all those logistics to make sure we give the kids a terrific experience,” said McLaughlin. “So, when it comes to things like hotels and travel and practice schedules, and all those things ... we just need to make sure [they] are organized in a really tight way so once the teams get here they don’t miss a beat.

“And, quite honestly, I know we can do it. So I don’t have any worry about that whatsoever.”

According to the league, a site for the tournament will be announced “in the near future.” McGlade noted “numerous options.” She previously told the Times-Dispatch that the A-10 would like to resolve the issue by the end of January.