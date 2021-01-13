 Skip to main content
VCU at UR, scheduled for Saturday, postponed because of Spiders' COVID issues
VCU at UR, scheduled for Saturday, postponed because of Spiders' COVID issues

20210114_SPO_URVCUp01

Richmond's Grant Golden and VCU's Corey Douglas battled for a rebound at the Robins Center last February.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

The University of Richmond won’t be hosting VCU Saturday in men’s basketball as scheduled.

UR announced the postponement Wednesday, a day after the Spiders paused basketball activities for the second time this season because of the latest COVID testing and contact tracing in the Richmond program.

No decisions have been made regarding future games for the Spiders, who are scheduled to play at St. Bonaventure Wednesday. Richmond now has two A-10 games to make up. The Spiders' Dec. 19 meeting with visiting Duquesne was postponed because of COVID issues in the Dukes' program.

Richmond is scheduled to play at VCU on Feb. 12.

About 20 Division I programs are currently paused for COVID reasons.

