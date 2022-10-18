VCU, picked fifth among A-10 women, has star guard. UR, picked eighth, has star forward.

Scouting reports for VCU and the University of Richmond women’s basketball programs will not be complicated this season when the Rams and Spiders meet.

Contain the versatile preseason All-A-10 player.

The league announced its predicted order of finish and preseason honors Tuesday, and the first team includes VCU junior guard Sarah Te-Biasu and Richmond junior forward Addie Budnik.

Te-Biasu, who’s 5-foot-5, last season averaged 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Budnik, who’s 6-2, led the Spiders in scoring (13.6 ppg), was one of their better 3-point shooters, and averaged 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

VCU was picked fifth in the preseason poll, and Richmond was projected as the eighth-place finisher, with defending champion Massachusetts the heavy favorite. The Rams open at home on Nov. 7 against Lafayette, and on the same day the Spiders start their season at Liberty.

The A-10 tournament will be held March 1-5 at CHASE Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del.

Atlantic 10 preseason poll: 1. Massachusetts, 2. La Salle, 3. Rhode Island, 4. Fordham, 5. VCU, 6. Saint Joseph’s, 7. Davidson, 8. Richmond, 9. Duquesne, 10. Dayton, 11. George Washington, 12. Saint Louis, 13. Loyola Chicago, 14. George Mason, 15. St. Bonaventure

Preseason all-conference first team: G Anna DeWolfe, Sr., Fordham; G/F Kayla Spruill, Gr., La Salle; F Sam Breen, Gr., Massachusetts; G Sydney Taylor, Sr., Massachusetts; F Addie Budnik, Jr., Richmond; G Sarah Te-Biasu, Jr., VCU.

Preseason all-conference second team: F Elle Sutphin, Jr., Davidson; G Asiah Dingle, Gr., Fordham; G Claire Jacobs, Sr., La Salle; G Destiney Philoxy, Gr., Massachusetts; G Katie Jekot, Gr., Saint Joseph’s; F/C Brooke Flowers, Sr., Saint Louis.

Preseason all-conference third team: G Tess Myers, So., Duquesne; F Mayowa Taiwo, Sr., George Washington; C Tenin Magassa, Jr., Rhode Island; F Emma Squires, Gr., Rhode Island; F Talya Brugler, So., Saint Joseph’s; G Kyla McMakin, Sr., Saint Louis.

Preseason all-defensive team: Megan McConnell, So., Duquesne; Asiah Dingle, Gr., Fordham; Mayowa Taiwo, Sr., George Washington; Destiney Philoxy, Gr., Massachusetts; Brooke Flowers, Sr., Saint Louis.