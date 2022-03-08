VCU, Richmond grab honors in A-10 end-of-season awards

VCU and Richmond players earned multiple honors in the Atlantic 10's end-of-season men's basketball awards, announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Rams senior Vince Williams Jr. was picked to the first team, and sophomore Ace Baldwin Jr. landed on the second team. Also, Jayden Nunn was selected to the all-rookie team. Spiders junior Tyler Burton was selected to the second team, and fifth-year senior Jacob Gilyard was named to the third team and to the all-defensive team.

Williams is averaging career bests of 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds, both team highs. He's coming off a career-high 26-point performance at Saint Louis on Saturday, one of four 20-point games he's had this year.

"What I've enjoyed most about Vince is with him, each year, he's gotten better and he's grown up," VCU coach Mike Rhoades said of Williams. "But this year, when we had injuries and we had guys down — even him fighting through an injury — kept putting the team first. He kept putting the team first, and playing the right way. And days where he scored big or days where his defense was big, or rebounding or assists.

"He's played the right way all year long."

Baldwin missed the first eight games of the season coming off a late May Achilles rupture. But he became an instant catalyst when he returned in December, with his pesky defense and his ability to run the Rams' offense. And also with an improved shot. Baldwin is shooting 42.2% from 3, and averaging 11.1 points, 5.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 steals..

"He's our point guard, he's the rudder to us," Rhoades said.

Nunn was the player who stepped up as the starting point guard when Baldwin was out, and who has continued to come into his own since, as an adept scorer and defender as a freshman. He's averaging 11.1 points, 5.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 steals.

"Threw him in the fire earlier in the year. And he dealt with some injuries himself but just kept battling," Rhoades said of Nunn, in late February. "And his defense is getting better and better. And when we get that offense from him, that allows our offense to be more efficient."

Burton (16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds per game) has made about a 4 points per game jump in scoring since last season, and is a player coach Chris Mooney considers one of the best the Spiders have had in terms of how he carries himself on and off the court, and in terms of the care he has for his teammates.

“Just tremendous, just such little ego for such a talented player,” Mooney said. “Basketball-wise, he’s improved dramatically. He didn’t have a ton of scholarship offers at a high level. Last year he was the [A-10’s] most improved player.

"I thought this year you could have made a case for that award for him again. He just needs to improve his consistency, as most players do, especially a little bit younger.”

Gilyard (12.4 ppg, 5.6 apg) this season set the NCAA Division I career steals record and ranks second in the nation in steals (2.97 steals per game) after leading the country in that category most of the year.

"He’s one of the best players to have played at Richmond,” Mooney said of Gilyard. “He’s just been a treasure, really, because of his sense for the game and then his ability to impart that knowledge onto his teammates.”

In the A-10's major awards, Davidson senior Luka Brajkovic took home player of the year, Davidson coach Bob McKillop was named coach of the year, St. Bonaventure senior Osun Osunniyi was named defensive player of the year, Dayton's DaRon Holmes II was rookie of the year, Fordham senior Chuba Ohams was named most improved player and Dayton redshirt freshman Koby Brea was picked as sixth man of the year.

All of the end-of-year awards are nominated by and voted on by the league's coaches.

2021-22 A-10 HONORS

Player of the Year: Luka Brajkovic, Davidson

Defensive Player of the Year: Osun Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure

Rookie of the Year: DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Chris Daniels Most Improved Player: Chuba Ohams, Fordham

Sixth Man of the Year: Koby Brea, Dayton

Coach of the Year: Bob McKillop, Davidson

ALL-A-10 FIRST TEAM

Luka Brajkovic, Davidson; Hyunjung Lee, Davidson; Josh Oduro, George Mason; Jalen Adaway, St. Bonaventure; Yuri Collins, Saint Louis; Vince Williams, VCU.

SECOND TEAM

Foster Loyer, Davidson; DaRon Holmes II, Dayton; Chuba Ohams, Fordham; Tyler Burton, Richmond; Osun Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure; Ace Baldwin, VCU.

THIRD TEAM

Toumani Camara, Dayton; Joe Bamisile, George Washington; James Bishop, George Washington; Jacob Gilyard, Richmond; Kyle Lofton, St. Bonaventure; Gibson Jimerson, Saint Louis.

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton; Chuba Ohams, Fordham; Jacob Gilyard, Richmond; Osun Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure; Yuri Collins, Saint Louis.

ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton; Malachi Smith, Dayton; Brayon Freeman, George Washington; Erik Reynolds II, Saint Joseph's; Jayden Nunn, VCU.

