VCU scraps by UR, taking two of three: 'We want to dictate the speed of the game.'

For a visitor, playing right field without cloud cover at the University of Richmond’s Pitt Field requires some acclimation.

VCU’s Logan Amiss spent three games out there — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — with the sun beaming into his shades most of the time.

“You try to get behind the ball normally,” said Amiss (A-muss), a redshirt junior from Powhatan High. “At this place, when the sun’s right on you, you’ve got to work around it. So that was tough, doing something you don’t normally do.”

He managed. All of the Rams needed to make some adjustments in this A-10 series. Richmond won 7-0 Friday. VCU bounced back to prevail 13-11 Saturday and then rolled to a 13-2 Sunday victory in typical Rams fashion, which is to say offensively scrappy.

They regularly made contact, applying pressure to UR’s defense. They mixed in a squeeze bunt that scored a run. VCU had only two hits when leading 5-2, and three hits when ahead 7-2, thanks to the walks it drew and Spiders’ defensive lapses.

“The identity of this group is definitely to put the ball in play and play faster, speed the game up on (opponents), take the game to them, make them make plays, make them make mistakes as well,” said Amiss (.298), who scored two runs and doubled Sunday. “We want to dictate the speed of the game.”

VCU coach Shawn Stiffler, in his 10th season, recognized the two-day rally from Friday’s shutout loss as an impressive job of “getting off the floor and responding.” He added that he wasn’t sure “if we knew how to give a response like that.”

On Saturday, “we just outlasted (the Spiders),” said Stiffler. On Sunday, “I felt like we kind of dominated from the first pitch,” he said.

After scoring 26 runs during 18 weekend innings, the Rams improved to 19-15 (5-4 A-10).

“We’ve had some ups and downs. I think we’re bringing it together. We’re growing as a team, for sure,” said Amiss. “Young guys are getting rolling. Older guys are really staying ahead and leading this team.”

The Rams are defending A-10 champions and were picked atop the league’s preseason poll, but they’re “a new team,” said Stiffler. Sunday’s lineup was comprised of two freshmen, five sophomores, one junior and one senior.

“We are still kind of discovering ourselves. I’m hoping this (series against UR) is a little bit of a step forward,” said Stiffler, whose team hosts Virginia Tuesday. “We’ve just got to keep playing. Every day we’re together is a better day for us for where we want to get to.”

A sixth VCU sophomore, lefty Tyler Davis, pitched five Sunday innings and gave up two runs. He struck out seven of the 13 UR batters who three VCU pitchers fanned. The Spiders (16-16, 2-7 A-10) made five errors, threw four wild pitches, issued 10 walks, and hit two batters.

“We’ve got some work to do,” said Richmond coach Tracy Woodson, who’s in his ninth year.

Too often, Woodson said, the Spiders have received ineffective relief pitching. Starter Brock Weirather went the distance in Friday’s shutout win.

The league scheduled hasn’t helped UR. The Spiders already faced Davidson and Saint Louis, two of the A-10’s top teams, in three-game series (UR went 1-5 in those road games), and VCU.

Also, Richmond is dealing with injuries that cut into its pitching staff.

“We’ve got a couple of pitchers who can help us who are hopefully a week or two away (from returning), but we’re living and dying by our starters right now and how deep they can go in a game. It’s hard. You don’t know who to go to (next),” said Woodson.

“One guy will throw good one day, and you bring him in three days later and it’s not very good.”