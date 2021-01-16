VCU takes UR's Wednesday date at St. Bonaventure as Spiders' pause extends

With a COVID pause extended, the University of Richmond won’t make it to St. Bonaventure for Wednesday’s scheduled A-10 game. VCU will take the Spiders’ place, the league announced Saturday.
The Rams (10-3, 3-1 A-10) had the week off, the break started by the postponement of Saturday’s game at Richmond (9-3, 3-1 A-10). VCU’s 6 p.m. Wednesday game at St. Bonaventure will be televised by the CBS Sports Network, and replaces the Feb. 17 game involving the Rams and Bonnies.
On Feb. 17, VCU will play the make-up game at Richmond, which is still seeking dates to play Duquesne, originally scheduled for Dec. 19 at the Robins Center but postponed because of COVID issues in the Dukes’ program, and the game at St. Bonaventure scheduled for Wednesday.
The changes set up an unusual February stretch for the Rams and Spiders. They will play twice in a six-day span, starting with the regularly scheduled game at the Siegel Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, followed by the make-up game at the Robins Center on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at a time to be determined.
In between meetings with the Spiders, VCU will host Fordham at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15. Richmond will play back-to-back games against VCU, on Feb. 12 and Feb. 17.
The Spiders last played Saturday, Jan. 9, when they won 77-57 at George Mason. On Tuesday, Jan. 12, UR announced a pause in response to COVID testing and contact tracing, UR’s second this season. Richmond lost two nonconference dates (at Charleston, Furman) during its early-December COVID-related suspension, and during this break postponed two games (VCU, at St. Bonaventure).
The Spiders’ next scheduled game is Saturday, against La Salle, at the Robins Center, with a 2:30 p.m. tip (NBC Sports Network).
Also, the A-10 announced Saturday that Sunday’s women’s game between Richmond and Massachusetts at the Robins Center was postponed in response to testing results from the Spiders' opponent Friday night at the Robins Center, Rhode Island.
VCU’s women will host Massachusetts Sunday at 2 p.m. (CBS Sports Network), after the teams met Friday night at the Siegel Center, with Massachusetts winning 55-49. Rhode Island was originally scheduled to play at VCU Sunday.
