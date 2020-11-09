VCU women's basketball tabbed as Atlantic 10 favorite in preseason poll; Richmond picked eighth

Led by a battle-tested core of seniors, who have helped the program reach the Atlantic 10 tournament title game each of the past two seasons, VCU was picked as the A-10’s favorite in the league’s preseason poll Monday.
Rounding out the top five were Dayton at No. 2, Saint Louis at No. 3 and, tied for fourth, Davidson, Duquesne and Fordham.
Richmond was picked eighth, and George Mason 14th.
Also, from VCU, guard Tera Reed was named to the preseason all-conference first team, and guard Taya Robinson (Huguenot) was named to the preseason all-conference second team and all-defensive team.
The A-10 preseason poll and awards are voted on by the league's 14 head coaches.
VCU brings back three of five starters from last year’s team that went 20-12 overall and 13-3 in league play, good enough for the No. 2 seed in the league tournament. The team also has four of its top five scorers back from a year ago. The Rams were last year's preseason favorite as well.
VCU has gone a combined 44-22 overall and 26-6 in A-10 play the past two seasons, with consecutive trips to the league title game, falling to Fordham and Dayton. It was in line to nab an automatic berth to the WNIT for the second year in a row this past March, before the rest of the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rams have five seniors: Reed, Robinson, forward Sydnei Archie (St. Catherine’s), center Sofya Pashigoreva and guard Olga Petrova. Reed, Robinson and Archie are the returning starters, and Reed and Robinson have been the team’s top two scorers since their freshman seasons. They averaged 15.2 and 11.5 points, respectively, last year.
Redshirt junior Madison Hattix-Covington was part of their freshman class, but redshirted her first year due to injury. She’s also back after earning A-10 sixth woman of the year honors last season.
Richmond will be entering year No. 2 under coach Aaron Roussell. Roussell guided the Spiders to a six-win improvement last season. They finished 15-17 overall, and 7-9 in A-10 play.
While leading scorer and rebounder Jaide Hinds-Clarke (11.8 points per game, six rebounds per game) is gone, Richmond brings back each of the next seven top players on its scoring list last season. Hinds-Clarke was also the only regular starter that was lost.
Juniors Claire Holt and Kate Klimkiewicz lead the group of returners. They averaged 10.9 and 10.1 points last season, respectively. Klimkiewicz is also the Spiders’ leading returning rebounder, grabbing 4.8 per game in 2019-20.
Holt and Klimkiewicz are two of eight total upperclassmen on Richmond’s roster: two seniors (including former Monacan standout Alex Parson, who’s started 62 games in a row for the Spiders) and six juniors.
George Mason, which went 9-21 overall and 3-13 against A-10 competition in 2019-20, lost Nicole Cardaño-Hillary to transfer (Indiana). Cardaño-Hillary was the 2018-19 A-10 player of the year, and became George Mason’s all-time leading scorer (1,766) last year.
But the Patriots added 6-2 former Hopewell standout Daijah Jefferson from Georgia Tech, as a graduate transfer.
Former Highland Springs standout Camarie Gatling is George Mason’s leading returning scorer and rebounder (8.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game), but has been working back from a knee injury. Coach Nyla Milleson said in a story posted to the A-10’s website in late October that the timetable for Gatling’s return is unknown.
VCU, Richmond and George Mason have not yet released their schedules.
