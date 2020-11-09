VCU women's basketball tabbed as Atlantic 10 favorite in preseason poll; Richmond picked eighth

Led by a battle-tested core of seniors, who have helped the program reach the Atlantic 10 tournament title game each of the past two seasons, VCU was picked as the A-10’s favorite in the league’s preseason poll Monday.

Rounding out the top five were Dayton at No. 2, Saint Louis at No. 3 and, tied for fourth, Davidson, Duquesne and Fordham.

Richmond was picked eighth, and George Mason 14th.

Also, from VCU, guard Tera Reed was named to the preseason all-conference first team, and guard Taya Robinson (Huguenot) was named to the preseason all-conference second team and all-defensive team.

The A-10 preseason poll and awards are voted on by the league's 14 head coaches.

VCU brings back three of five starters from last year’s team that went 20-12 overall and 13-3 in league play, good enough for the No. 2 seed in the league tournament. The team also has four of its top five scorers back from a year ago. The Rams were last year's preseason favorite as well.