Versatile sophomore Addie Budnik, Spiders moving in promising direction

Addie Budnik steadily improved early in her college career and may be headed for a break-out season. In that way, the University of Richmond sophomore forward reflects the condition of the program in which she plays.

Budnik, a 6-foot-2 resident of Highland Park, Ill., was named the 2021 A-10 rookie of the year following a season that displayed her utility and complementary nature. Budnik averaged 11.4 points, 5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.6 blocks. She made 32.4% of her 3-point attempts.

“I think just from when I started playing basketball I was always tall, but no one really pushed me into the post,” said Budnik. “I was able to play outside a lot, kind of develop those guard skills, and I think that just helped me be a really versatile player, be able to hit shots from the outside but also being able to be strong with my back to the basket.”

The Spiders come off coach Aaron Roussell’s second season (13-9, 9-6 A-10). UR went 15-17 (7-9 A-10) in Roussell’s first season and brings back players with extensive experience. No Richmond players transferred out, and the Spiders did not add any transfers. Roussell pointed to “continuity” as one of his program’s strengths.