Versatile sophomore Addie Budnik, Spiders moving in promising direction

Addie Budnik steadily improved early in her college career and may be headed for a break-out season. In that way, the University of Richmond sophomore forward reflects the condition of the program in which she plays.
Budnik, a 6-foot-2 resident of Highland Park, Ill., was named the 2021 A-10 rookie of the year following a season that displayed her utility and complementary nature. Budnik averaged 11.4 points, 5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.6 blocks. She made 32.4% of her 3-point attempts.
“I think just from when I started playing basketball I was always tall, but no one really pushed me into the post,” said Budnik. “I was able to play outside a lot, kind of develop those guard skills, and I think that just helped me be a really versatile player, be able to hit shots from the outside but also being able to be strong with my back to the basket.”
The Spiders come off coach Aaron Roussell’s second season (13-9, 9-6 A-10). UR went 15-17 (7-9 A-10) in Roussell’s first season and brings back players with extensive experience. No Richmond players transferred out, and the Spiders did not add any transfers. Roussell pointed to “continuity” as one of his program’s strengths.
“To say that we have six seniors makes us sound like really an old team, but I think we have a lot of talent in our younger classes, too,” said the coach, who came to UR after seven years at Bucknell (151-72). “It’s been a good build. I think sometimes coaches, we don’t always want to be patient, but I also felt we went into this with the long term in mind.
“I think ultimately, we want our program to be in the mix to have a chance to win the conference every single year, and I think we’re definitely trending that direction.”
The improvement targets included turnover reduction and defensive efficiency, according to UR senior guard Claire Holt. Much of what the Spiders do on both ends will revolve around Budnik, who Roussell praised for a physical upgrade through attention to the offseason strength-and-conditioning routine.
“I think that going off of last season, a huge emphasis this offseason was just getting in the weight room and getting up shots,” said Budnik. “I think last year, due to COVID, me along with the rest of our class didn’t get a chance to really have that true preseason in the weight room and just developing that strength to play at the next level.
“I think this summer, we were really able to work on that, and I think that will really translate over onto the court, just being able to play against older girls and holding my own.”
The Spiders’ roster again includes a strong local accent in Elaina Chapman, a 6-3 junior from Trinity Episcopal, 5-5 sophomore Grace Townsend from James River High, 5-8 junior Angel Burgos from Trinity Episcopal, and a newcomer expected to make an immediate impact, 5-8 Sydney Boone from Highland Springs High.
Richmond, which last qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2005, opens Tuesday at 3 p.m., against visiting Charlotte. The Spiders were picked seventh among 14 in the A-10 preseason poll formulated by league coaches.
