Versus Hokies, Spiders need stiff-arm Joe's unconventionally confrontational running

How many quarterbacks keep tacklers away with the stiff-arm?

University of Richmond sixth-year senior Joe Mancuso presents an uncommon, old-school challenge to Virginia Tech Saturday at Lane Stadium. Mancuso is 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, and his running style as a QB could be classified as unconventionally confrontational.

When Mancuso slips through the line on Richmond’s options and encounters a linebacker, his next move is more “full-speed ahead” than “duck-and-cover.”

“This is a big, athletic kid that can move around and run the football and is an accomplished passer. That's a difficult task to tackle,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said of Mancuso, who’s from Blairsville, Ga.

Mancuso, a starter 20 times for the Spiders (2-1), over the years has been involved in some notable collisions as a ball-carrier, not something often associated with quarterbacks.

“I’m trying to get better at sliding to kind of limit those hits, but I run when I can, and I made a big emphasis this offseason to try to work on my flexibility and speed to try to utilize that part of my game,” said Mancuso.

The Spiders don’t play a fullback. Mancuso is the closest thing. On 17 carries, he averages 5.6 yards.