Veteran Spiders expecting the unexpected in opener against visiting Howard

Richmond played four spring-semester games (3-1). Though the personnel will be the same, the way those players are used will not be.

“Even though in the spring you felt like you were playing for something, in some ways in the back of your mind you’re thinking, 'Are we really playing for something?’" said Huesman.

“A fall is different. In fall, we’ve got 11 [games] and then hopefully the playoffs and championships, and all those things. In the spring, I think a lot of the focus was, ‘Let’s get some young kids better, and let’s go play and let these guys play against other people.’

“In the fall, it will be a little bit different in how we play people. Obviously, the best players are going to play the majority of the game.”

Howard is picked to finish last in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and UR is projected as the fourth-place finisher in the CAA. In the 2017 meeting at Robins Stadium, the Spiders won 68-21, never punting and gaining 622 yards against a Bison team directed by former Richmond coach Mike London, now at William & Mary.