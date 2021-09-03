Veteran Spiders expecting the unexpected in opener against visiting Howard

The University of Richmond last played Howard, Saturday’s opening-day guest, in 2017. Darius Reynolds then was in his second year at UR, and part of the rotation along the defensive line.
“That was forever ago,” said Reynolds, a graduate student.
Through the NCAA’s allowance regarding eligibility in the pandemic era, Reynolds returns for his sixth year as a Spider, and has company. On Richmond’s 44-man two-deep, there are four other sixth-year Spiders, several more players in graduate school, and an additional dozen in their fourth or fifth years.
This experience is likely to come in handy against Howard, which is a bit of a mystery. Howard in February of 2020 hired Larry Scott as coach. The Bison, like UR and almost all other FCS programs, did not play in the fall of 2020. Howard played only two spring-semester games in 2021, both losses to Delaware State.
Richmond’s scouting report is based on what the Bison showed in eight spring quarters, according to fifth-year UR coach Russ Huesman. But he added, “Always in the first game you’re going to see things that you don’t expect. You hope your guys are smart enough, bright enough, and can adjust to anything they see during the course of a game.”
That’s where the Spiders’ experience is likely to play a role, and “we have a ton of experience on both sides of the ball,” said tailback Aaron Dykes. UR quarterback Joe Mancuso has played in 33 games and made 17 starts.
Richmond played four spring-semester games (3-1). Though the personnel will be the same, the way those players are used will not be.
“Even though in the spring you felt like you were playing for something, in some ways in the back of your mind you’re thinking, 'Are we really playing for something?’" said Huesman.
“A fall is different. In fall, we’ve got 11 [games] and then hopefully the playoffs and championships, and all those things. In the spring, I think a lot of the focus was, ‘Let’s get some young kids better, and let’s go play and let these guys play against other people.’
“In the fall, it will be a little bit different in how we play people. Obviously, the best players are going to play the majority of the game.”
Howard is picked to finish last in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and UR is projected as the fourth-place finisher in the CAA. In the 2017 meeting at Robins Stadium, the Spiders won 68-21, never punting and gaining 622 yards against a Bison team directed by former Richmond coach Mike London, now at William & Mary.
“It feels kind of weird because we just kind of like played in the spring, it’s such a quick turnaround,” Dykes, Richmond’s leading rusher during a spring-semester season that ended on April 17 and included family members and not many others at Robins Stadium. “But it’s starting to get back to a normal feeling. We’re excited to see everybody in the crowd again.”
The Spiders will start a pair of East Carolina transfers and graduate students as receivers – Leroy Henley and Jonathan Johnson – and VMI transfer and graduate student A.J. Smith at strong safety.
Howard’s defense is led by sophomore linebacker Christian White, a Highland Springs High graduate.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor