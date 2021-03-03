Veteran Spiders gear up for last push in A-10 tournament: 'It's time to win ... now or never'

The University of Richmond’s last chance to capitalize on a team with four senior starters has arrived. The Spiders begin A-10 tournament competition Thursday against Duquesne at 11 a.m. at VCU’s Siegel Center in a second-round game.

It’s not often that a team starts four 1,000-point scorers, but that is the case with the eighth-seeded Spiders (13-7, 6-5 A-10).

An at-large avenue to the NCAA tournament is closed after homecourt losses to Hofstra, La Salle and Saint Joseph’s, meaning UR’s lone path to its first NCAA tournament since 2011 is a conference championship. The Spiders seemed in position for an NCAA bid last season at 24-7 (14-4 A-10) before the pandemic prohibited them from playing a game in the A-10 tournament in New York and cancelled the NCAAs.

“We’re getting down to it. You know what month it is,” said senior guard Jacob Gilyard. “It’s time to win. I think at the end of the day, it’s now or never. So if that message doesn’t get through to the team then I don’t know what will.”

It's possible that any or all of the four seniors, plus a fifth - injured guard Nick Sherod (knee) - could be invited to return and elect to do so because of the NCAA allowance for an extra year of eligibility for winter-sports athletes.