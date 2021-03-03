Veteran Spiders gear up for last push in A-10 tournament: 'It's time to win ... now or never'

The University of Richmond’s last chance to capitalize on a team with four senior starters has arrived. The Spiders begin A-10 tournament competition Thursday against Duquesne at 11 a.m. at VCU’s Siegel Center in a second-round game.
It’s not often that a team starts four 1,000-point scorers, but that is the case with the eighth-seeded Spiders (13-7, 6-5 A-10).
An at-large avenue to the NCAA tournament is closed after homecourt losses to Hofstra, La Salle and Saint Joseph’s, meaning UR’s lone path to its first NCAA tournament since 2011 is a conference championship. The Spiders seemed in position for an NCAA bid last season at 24-7 (14-4 A-10) before the pandemic prohibited them from playing a game in the A-10 tournament in New York and cancelled the NCAAs.
“We’re getting down to it. You know what month it is,” said senior guard Jacob Gilyard. “It’s time to win. I think at the end of the day, it’s now or never. So if that message doesn’t get through to the team then I don’t know what will.”
It's possible that any or all of the four seniors, plus a fifth - injured guard Nick Sherod (knee) - could be invited to return and elect to do so because of the NCAA allowance for an extra year of eligibility for winter-sports athletes.
One of those four seniors, 6-foot-10 Grant Golden (13 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.7 apg), is playing with a fractured middle finger on his left hand. That injury will require surgery after the season, and Golden wears a modified offensive lineman’s padded glove that supports and protects the finger. In two games with the injured finger, Golden has been an impactful player, but not as impactful as before the injury.
Another of the seniors, guard Blake Francis, came down hard on his back after getting bumped while airborne on a first-half layup attempt in Monday’s 76-73 loss to Saint Joseph’s. Francis, UR’s top scorer (16.1 ppg) did not play in the second half after icing his back during halftime.
“We thought maybe he’d be able to come back out, but it was just a little bit too painful,” said UR coach Chris Mooney.
Francis rode a stationary bike following his fall, and was walking without assistance. He is expected to play against No. 9 Duquesne (8-8, 7-7 A-10).
Francis for two seasons has been Richmond’s best 3-point shooter. His effectiveness in that capacity is vital because the Spiders don’t score often in transition and rarely convert offensive rebounds into points.
“Anytime we shoot the ball bad, we’re going to struggle to win,” said Gilyard.
Tournament match-ups involving seeds No. 8 and No. 9 are generally considered highly challenging for both sides. Richmond, however, has historically played some its best games over 20 years of A-10 competition against Duquesne. The Spiders have won 24 of the last 26 meetings with the Dukes. Under Mooney, who’s in his 16th year as UR coach, Richmond is 16-2 vs. Duquesne.
Given the physical status of Francis and Golden, Richmond is likely going to need more bench support that normal in order to make a run. In Monday’s loss to Saint Joseph’s, the Spiders went with 6-9 junior Matt Grace rather than Golden during the final 10 minutes, and also used freshman guards Isaiah Wilson and Dji Bailey more than usual in the absence of Francis.
“You’ve got to get something out of your bench no matter what the team [injury situation] is,” said Gilyard. “Just bringing energy off the bench, we’ve got to make sure we can turn that energy into points on the board.”
