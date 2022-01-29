Vince Williams-powered Rams beat Spiders 64-62, have won 15 of last 20 in rivalry

Vince Williams hit an off-balance 3-pointer from the top of the key with 25.3 seconds left, the decisive shot in VCU's 64-62 win over the University of Richmond Saturday.
Might as well have been Williams. He did just about everything for the Rams (13-6, 6-2 A-10), who have won 15 of the last 20 in this series.
At the sold-out Robins Center (7,201), Williams had 22 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks and a steal.
With UR (13-8, 4-4 A-10) down 64-61, Spider Andre Gustavson missed a 3-pointer from the right wing with four seconds left. Gustavson said the primary options were 6-foot-10 Grant Golden (18 points) and guard Jacob Gilyard (14). They were not open.
With the ball in Gustavson's hands and four seconds remaining, "I thought that was the best that we could have done at that point," the 6-5 guard from Finland said of his shot that completed his game 2 for 8. He attempted only that 3.
The Rams led 64-62 after UR's Tyler Burton made one free throw and intentionally missed the second. Williams missed the front end of a one-and-one with 2.7 seconds left.
UR inbounded to midcourt, where Golden met the pass and dished to Gilyard streaking down the right side. His on-the-run shot from 30 feet missed at the horn.
"We executed it well," said UR coach Chris Mooney. "I thought Jacob got a good look, for that situation."
Said VCU coach Mike Rhoades, whose team led for 33 minutes: "Just another VCU-Richmond rivalry game. That was a fun college basketball game."
It was 49-all with 7:30 left, then 59 apiece with 2:25 remaining, then tied at 61 with 51 seconds left. Of the Rams' last seven baskets, Williams scored three and assisted on three.
"If I don't have a shot. I'm definitely going to find somebody else a shot," he said.
On the pivotal 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, "I feel like I was hitting that shot (Friday) in pre-game ... I feel like I was just comfortable shooting that shot, and I feel like my teammates wanted me to shoot that shot tonight."
The Spiders came in averaging 9.5 turnovers. They committed 11 in the first half. That’s what VCU does to opponents, though it’s not as if the Rams executed a bunch of impressive steals. UR played hurried against VCU’s pressure, committing unforced errors.
“They speed you up. They cause turnovers,” Gilyard said Friday of the Rams.
The Rams, unlike the Spiders, were not able to shake their turnover problems in the second half. VCU finished with 19 TOs.
"We just hung in there," said Rhoades. "Vince Williams, he's been having an unbelievable senior year ... He was clutch down the stretch. That's what seniors do."
VCU's Hason Ward (14 points on 7-of-10 shooting, 10 rebounds), a 6-9 junior who has averaging 5.4 points, scored 8 points in the first five minutes, most off feeds from penetrating Ace Baldwin.
"We don't win the game without Hason Ward today, without a doubt," said Rhoades.
VCU’s 6-6 Williams did good things in pairs during the first half. Williams drew two offensive fouls from UR forward Nathan Cayo in the opening five minutes, and Cayo spent the remainder of the half on the bench. A few minutes later, Williams hit a pair of 3s from the top-of-the-key area.
Junior forward Burton, the Spiders' leading scorer heading into this game (16.7 ppg), pumped-faked his man into the air and then Euro-stepped by him for a scoop layup early in the second half. Burton missed. That's the way his 34 minutes went (1 for 12, 5 points).
Notes: The Rams play Wednesday night (9 p.m.) at Dayton (14-7, 6-2 A-10), which has won six of its last seven. The game will be available on the CBS Sports Network.
Former Spider T.J. Cline, the 2017 A-10 player of the year, in a pregame ceremony presented UR’s Grant Golden with a ball in recognition of reaching the 2,000-point milestone. Cline now plays for the Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards G League team.
Richmond reserve guards Connor Crabtree (illness, non-COVID/10 minutes per game), Dji Bailey (ankle/8 minutes per game) were unavailable … The Spiders play next at Duquesne (6-12, 1-5 A-10) in a Tuesday game that begins at 7 p.m. and will be available on ESPN+.
