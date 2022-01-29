Vince Williams-powered Rams beat Spiders 64-62, have won 15 of last 20 in rivalry

"We just hung in there," said Rhoades. "Vince Williams, he's been having an unbelievable senior year ... He was clutch down the stretch. That's what seniors do."

VCU's Hason Ward (14 points on 7-of-10 shooting, 10 rebounds), a 6-9 junior who has averaging 5.4 points, scored 8 points in the first five minutes, most off feeds from penetrating Ace Baldwin.

"We don't win the game without Hason Ward today, without a doubt," said Rhoades.

VCU’s 6-6 Williams did good things in pairs during the first half. Williams drew two offensive fouls from UR forward Nathan Cayo in the opening five minutes, and Cayo spent the remainder of the half on the bench. A few minutes later, Williams hit a pair of 3s from the top-of-the-key area.

Junior forward Burton, the Spiders' leading scorer heading into this game (16.7 ppg), pumped-faked his man into the air and then Euro-stepped by him for a scoop layup early in the second half. Burton missed. That's the way his 34 minutes went (1 for 12, 5 points).

Notes: The Rams play Wednesday night (9 p.m.) at Dayton (14-7, 6-2 A-10), which has won six of its last seven. The game will be available on the CBS Sports Network.