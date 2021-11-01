VMI recruiting pool expanded with on-field success, right? 'You would think so, but it’s not true'

But the response from high-school prospects isn’t significantly different than it was in his previous years, according to Wachenheim. The Keydets were off Oct. 23, which gave the staff a chance to hit the road recruiting and gauge prospects' interest.

“It has not improved our recruiting. It just hasn’t,” Wachenheim said, speaking of the program’s competitive rise. “This is really a great place to go. It changes who you are. It guarantees you post-graduate success, really. But, the first lesson in leadership is learning how to be a follower, and that is not fun, having done that at the Air Force Academy myself.

“And 17- and 18-year-olds would rather have fun than worry about what’s going to happen four or five years from now. No, we have not drawn a bigger pool. Recruiting is not easier. And, in fact, it’s probably harder because I’m probably being a harder evaluator cause I want to get players that come here to school that can help us maintain our ability to play at an outstanding, excellent level for championships.”

Additional funds would allow the Keydets, with administrative approval, to sign more of the best available prospects nationally rather than having to concentrate strongly on those from Virginia. When Wachenheim speaks of the "unique recruiting requirements" at the school, he's talking about more than the military component.