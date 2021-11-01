VMI recruiting pool expanded with on-field success, right? 'You would think so, but it’s not true'

This winning going on with VMI’s football program surely has expanded the Keydets’ recruiting pool, right? Negative, according to VMI coach Scott Wachenheim.
“You would think so, but it’s not true,” he said.
Wachenheim led the Keydets to the spring-semester Southern Conference championship, the program’s first qualification for the FCS playoffs, and the team’s first winning record since 1981, and followed that by directing the No. 18 Keydets to a 6-2 start this season (4-1 SoCon). With Saturday's 46-45 win over visiting Samford, VMI clinched consecutive winning seasons for the first time since the early 1960s.
"A lot of our parents weren't alive the last time VMI had back-to-back winning seasons," said Keydets quarterback Seth Morgan, a redshirt sophomore who set a school record with 516 total yards vs. Samford.
According to Wachenheim, who’s in his seventh year, his recruiting pitch annually highlights the chance to play Division I football in the Southern Conference, VMI’s educational opportunities, the school’s honor code, military leadership training without a military obligation after graduation, and earning power upon earning a degree.
Wachenheim said this year he’s been able to add to the football portion the recruiting presentation the chance to play “at a championship level.”
But the response from high-school prospects isn’t significantly different than it was in his previous years, according to Wachenheim. The Keydets were off Oct. 23, which gave the staff a chance to hit the road recruiting and gauge prospects' interest.
“It has not improved our recruiting. It just hasn’t,” Wachenheim said, speaking of the program’s competitive rise. “This is really a great place to go. It changes who you are. It guarantees you post-graduate success, really. But, the first lesson in leadership is learning how to be a follower, and that is not fun, having done that at the Air Force Academy myself.
“And 17- and 18-year-olds would rather have fun than worry about what’s going to happen four or five years from now. No, we have not drawn a bigger pool. Recruiting is not easier. And, in fact, it’s probably harder because I’m probably being a harder evaluator cause I want to get players that come here to school that can help us maintain our ability to play at an outstanding, excellent level for championships.”
Additional funds would allow the Keydets, with administrative approval, to sign more of the best available prospects nationally rather than having to concentrate strongly on those from Virginia. When Wachenheim speaks of the "unique recruiting requirements" at the school, he's talking about more than the military component.
According to Wachenheim, the Keydets have been required to recruit 67% of their 63 scholarship players, the maximum allowed by the NCAA at the FCS level, from Virginia. That mandate is related to the limited resources available at VMI, which has about 1,700 cadets who already pay among the highest student fees in the country ($3,740 per cadet annually), primarily in support of a Division I athletics program.
Wachenheim and his staff - and their predecessors for many years - need to prioritize signing state prospects, whose scholarships cost the school less, so VMI can meet a relatively small FCS budget. The approach stretches available dollars.
“If you guys are talking to any of our alumni,” Wachenheim said in a recent meeting with media members, “tell them we need more out-of-state scholarships, that they need to give more money to the VMI Keydet Club for the football scholarship fundraising pool.”
The Keydets are homecoming guests of East Tennessee State (7-1, 4-1 SoCon) Saturday at 1 p.m.
