W&M completes first 10-win regular season with 37-26 win at UR, taking CAA title

William & Mary pass rusher extraordinaire John Pius held University of Richmond quarterback Reece Udinski by the hips late in the first half of Saturday's Capital Cup game at Robins Stadium.

Udinski wouldn't go down. Pius wouldn't let go.

Udinski managed to pitch a left-handed pass to tailback Aaron Dykes for a seven-yard gain. That's the way this 133rd meeting of these CAA programs transpired. Each team featured attributes the other struggled to control.

The Tribe hit the Spiders with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to take an 18-point lead and won 37-26, capturing the league championship and finishing a regular season with 10 victories for the first time.

The series that began in 1898 is tied 64-64-5.

W&M (10-1, 7-1 CAA), ranked No. 8, and Richmond (8-3, 6-2 CAA), ranked No. 11, will both regenerate for the 24-team FCS playoffs. W&M is likely to get a first-round bye and start the postseason at home. UR is likely to begin the playoffs Saturday.

The FCS tournament field will be announced Sunday afternoon (12:30, ESPNU). The Tribe haven’t made the playoffs since 2015, and the Spiders’ last trip came in 2016.

William & Mary led 17-13 at halftime, and then its running success (56-yard run by Malachi Imoh led to Tribe TD that made it 24-13) set up a 77-yard scoring pass from Darius Wilson to DreSean Kendrick to give W&M a 31-13 lead with 6:49 left in the third quarter.

UR bounced back with TDs on back-to-back drives, cutting the difference to 31-26 with 10:42 left. But W&M wasn't done, scoring on a short run by Wilson to take a 37-26 advantage with 3:41 left.

The Tribe, as usual, mixed in some trickery. Receiver Caylin Newton, former star quarterback at Howard, lined up under center, went in motion to the right, and gained 35 yards on a completion from Wilson. That drive ended with a direct snap to tailback Bronson Yoder, who scored from 7 yards with 1:11 left in the first quarter.

Richmond missed chances at a pair of touchdowns earlier. Behind Udinski’s passing, UR had a first-and-goal setup at W&M’s 9, and later (after a roughing-the-kicker flag on W&M following wide-left FG attempt) a first-and-10 at the Tribe’s 14. Each time, Richmond was held to a field goal.

The Spiders got into the end zone by running at W&M, and avoiding the Tribe’s potent pass rush. UR scored on a Udinski 6-yard arcing pass to 6-foot-4 Jakob Herres, who reached above 6-0 cornerback Jaedon Joyner for the catch and a 13-7 Spiders lead with 12:47 left in the second quarter.

Two more W&M direct snaps to tailbacks – following a 39-yard reception by tight end Lachlan Pitts – inside the UR 5 were repelled and a Tribe field goal cut Richmond’s lead to 13-10 with 8:14 left in the second quarter.

The Tribe responded with more Yoder rushes and scored on Wilson’s one-yard run to take a 17-13 lead a minute before halftime.