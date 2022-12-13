W&M's Colby Sorsdal, John Pius named first team AP FCS All-Americans

William & Mary offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal and linebacker John Pius were named first team FCS All-Americans Tuesday by the Associated Press.
That pair helped the Tribe to the CAA championship, advancement to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs, and an 11-2 record. Pius, a sophomore, was previously named CAA defensive player of the year.
University of Richmond offensive lineman Ryan Coll was named on the second team, and third-team honors went to linebacker Stone Snyder, a Monacan High grad at VMI.
