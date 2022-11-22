W&M's John Pius named CAA's top defender, UR's Reece Udinski honored

John Pius played cornerback and defensive end in the same Yorktown High (Arlington) scrimmage as a senior. That offers a snapshot of his athletic ability, which CAA Football coaches recognized Tuesday.

Pius, a sophomore pass-rushing specialist at William & Mary, was named the league’s defensive player of the year. The 6-foot-2 230-pound outside linebacker completed the regular season with 11.5 sacks (third in FCS) among 19 tackles for losses. Pius led the Tribe, who shared the league championship with New Hampshire, in tackles.

Regularly dealing with 300-pound offensive tackles did not deter Pius.

"The bigger, the better. I definitely want to use my speed against them," he said.

W&M coach Mike London, whose 10-1 team is heading into the FCS playoffs following a first-round bye, recalled Pius being slender coming out of high school (195 pounds), “but you saw the potential to put weight on to build his body … His first-step get-off has been really unique. It allows him to attack."

University of Richmond graduate transfer Reece Udinski was named first team quarterback. The VMI alumnus ranks second in the FCS in completion percentage (73.9), and sixth in passing yards (3,152).

“You could run the best route of your life and then the quarterback could just throw it into the ground or something,” said UR graduate transfer Jakob Herres, also from VMI, who was named a first team All-CAA receiver. “It’s rare you see Reece miss any type of pass, and when he does, it’s almost like a shock that he missed it.”

The Spiders (8-3) also advanced to the FCS playoffs and face Davidson (8-3) Saturday at Robins Stadium.

William & Mary freshman cornerback Jalen Jones (four interceptions, seven pass break-ups) was named rookie of the year. Richmond junior linebacker Tristan Wheeler was honored with the Chuck Boone Leadership and Excellence Award, and also named to the first team.

New Hampshire’s Rick Santos was named coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to a share of the CAA title. They were projected as ninth-place finishers in the league preseason poll.

Offensive player of the year: Jaden Shirden, Monmouth

Defensive player of the year: John Pius, William & Mary

Coach of the year: Rick Santos, New Hampshire

Special teams player of the year: D’Ago Hunter, Towson

Offensive rookie of the year: Reese Poffenbarger, Albany

Defensive rookie of the year: Jalen Jones, William & Mary

Chuck Boone Leadership and Excellence Award: Tristan Wheeler, Richmond

State players honored

First team offense: QB, Reece Udinski, Richmond; RB, Bronson Yoder, William & Mary; WR, Jadakis Bonds, Hampton; WR, Jakob Herres, Richmond; L, Ryan Coll, Richmond; L, Charles Grant, William & Mary; L, Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary.

First team defense: L, Marlem Louis, Richmond; L, Nate Lynn, William & Mary; LB, John Pius, William & Mary; LB, Tristan Wheeler, Richmond; CB, Ryan Poole, William & Mary; SPEC, Caylin Newton, William & Mary.

Second team offense: FB/HB, Donavyn Lester, William & Mary; TE, Lachlan Pitts, William & Mary; L, Joe More, Richmond; PK, Ethan Chang, William & Mary.

Second team defense: L, Carl Fowler, William & Mary; L, KeShaun Moore, Hampton; LB, Isaiah Jones, William & Mary; LB, Qwahsin Townsel, Hampton; CB, Jalen Jones, William & Mary; S, Aaron Banks, Richmond.

Third team offense: WR, Leroy Henley, Richmond.

Third team defense: L, Ray Eldridge, Richmond; L, Jeremiah Grant, Richmond; LB, Phil O’Connor, Richmond; S, Ali Shockley, Hampton.