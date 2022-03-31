Want to rapidly sell 500 T-shirts, with more ordered? UR did it by winning an A-10 hoops title.

The best way to quickly sell 500 T-shirts – with more on the way - for the University of Richmond Bookstore appears to be the Spiders winning an Atlantic 10 Conference men's basketball championship.

UR captured the title March 13 at Washington’s Capital One Arena by beating Davidson 64-62. It didn’t take long after that for the school’s bookstore to order and sell 500 red and blue T-shirts that celebrated the championship, according to Liz St. John, the store’s manager.

“They were a hot commodity during the (NCAA) tournament,” said St. John, referring to the Spiders’ two-game stay in the NCAAs March 17-19.

In its flagship sport, Richmond defeated Iowa 67-63 in the first round, and fell to Providence 79-51 in the second round.

A trip to the UR Bookstore Thursday morning revealed that only a handful of those championship T-shirts were available, at $29.99 apiece. The red ones have been more popular than the blue ones, based on remaining inventory. About 80% of the championship T-shirts were purchased online, said St. John.

More T-shirts are coming to the bookstore and there are also championship hats on the way, said St. John, who added her operation has received many requests for those caps.

The Spiders hadn’t won an A-10 men’s basketball championship or participated in the NCAA tournament since 2011.

The school will celebrate the 2022 A-10 championship, which required the sixth-seeded Spiders to win four games in four days at Capital One Arena, with a free event at the Robins Center on April 12 at 7 p.m. The school’s president, Kevin F. Hallock, coach Chris Mooney and his players will address the crowd.

The A-10 championship trophy will be on display.