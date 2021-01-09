Week off gives Spiders starters time to rest, Andre Gustavson time to recover

The University of Richmond moves into a week without games. Probably.

Coach Chris Mooney after Saturday’s 77-57 at George Mason said the absence of a midweek date could change with a phone call received at any moment by the Spiders staff members. That seems unlikely, he added, which is probably a good thing for UR (9-3, 3-1 A-10).

Richmond has one A-10 game to make up after COVID issues at Duquesne postponed the Dukes' Dec. 19 visit to the Robins Center, and a ninth nonconference opportunity available, if UR remains interested and can find a willing and desirable opponent (that also seems unlikely, according to Mooney).

The Spiders, whose next scheduled game is against VCU (9-3, 2-1 A-10) at the Robins Center Saturday at 1 p.m., have starters logging heavy minutes, particularly the guards. Jacob Gilyard averages 37.6 minutes and Blake Francis plays 36.4 minutes per game.

Forwards Tyler Burton and Nathan Cayo average about 30 minutes each, and post man Grant Golden checks in at 27.6 minutes a game. In addition to this week’s down time allowing for bodies to rest, Mooney after the Mason win pointed out the importance of getting away from the mental grind of a season for a few days.