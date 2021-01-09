Week off gives Spiders starters time to rest, Andre Gustavson time to recover

The University of Richmond moves into a week without games. Probably.
Coach Chris Mooney after Saturday’s 77-57 at George Mason said the absence of a midweek date could change with a phone call received at any moment by the Spiders staff members. That seems unlikely, he added, which is probably a good thing for UR (9-3, 3-1 A-10).
Richmond has one A-10 game to make up after COVID issues at Duquesne postponed the Dukes' Dec. 19 visit to the Robins Center, and a ninth nonconference opportunity available, if UR remains interested and can find a willing and desirable opponent (that also seems unlikely, according to Mooney).
The Spiders, whose next scheduled game is against VCU (9-3, 2-1 A-10) at the Robins Center Saturday at 1 p.m., have starters logging heavy minutes, particularly the guards. Jacob Gilyard averages 37.6 minutes and Blake Francis plays 36.4 minutes per game.
Forwards Tyler Burton and Nathan Cayo average about 30 minutes each, and post man Grant Golden checks in at 27.6 minutes a game. In addition to this week’s down time allowing for bodies to rest, Mooney after the Mason win pointed out the importance of getting away from the mental grind of a season for a few days.
A week without outside competition also gives 6-foot-4 junior guard Andre Gustavson, the Spiders' sixth man, additional time to come back from the strained groin that’s kept him out of uniform for the last four games. Barring a setback, Mooney said it seems probable that Gustavson will be able to return for VCU’s Saturday visit.
Sophomore guard Connor Crabtree is a long way from his return after suffering a foot fracture. Without those two, limited UR bench scoring has dipped to even less.
In the Spiders’ four A-10 games, opponents’ reserves have outscored UR reserves 61-16. In all 12 games, the bench scoring looks like this: opponents 205, Richmond 98. Opponents’ substitutes have outscored Richmond’s in nine of 12 games, and in eight of the last nine.
Gustavson (4 ppg) is known for his defense, but he’s converted 10 of his 17 field-goal attempts. He played 16 minutes per game before his injury.
Richmond’s other involved reserves – 6-foot-9 juniors Sal Koureissi and Matt Grace, and freshman guard Isaiah Wilson – have provided solid defensive support. But none has emerged as a significant offensive factor through the season's first half.
Mooney has cleverly masked his Spiders' depth issues. He often subs for his regulars a minute or two before media timeouts and doesn’t reinsert them until a minute or two after media timeouts to extend their rests.
Spiders fans with good memories may assess this team in terms of starters’ minutes and recall the 1985-86 season, during which Richmond advanced to the NCAA tournament. Forward John Newman averaged 37.4 minutes, forward John Davis averaged 32.6, center Steve Kratzer averaged 28.2, guard Rodney Rice averaged 31.9, and guard Greg Beckwith averaged 35.6.
That team was 20-3 and earned a national ranking. Davis suffered a season-ending elbow injury in mid-February. Without him, the Spiders lost four of their last seven, including an NCAA tournament first-rounder to Saint Joseph's.
