Weldon Edwards, UR's first Black football player, to be honored at General Assembly

The first Black player in University of Richmond football history, Weldon Edwards, will be recognized at the General Assembly Friday.

Edwards, a running back and also a track star, arrived at UR from Maggie Walker High School in 1970. Leg injuries limited Edwards’ impact as a Spider, though he made an indelible mark at the school.

“When we talk about ‘the first,’ and you talk about someone being a trailblazer, Weldon Edwards was just that,” said John Avoli, a former UR teammate of Edwards’ and the member of the Virginia House of Delegates who introduced the resolution to honor Edwards.

According to Avoli, about a dozen of Edwards’ former UR football teammates are expected to attend Friday's event.

Part of the resolution notes that Edwards “encountered instances of discrimination on campus but forged many strong bonds with his fellow teammates and paved the way for other African-American athletes and students at the institution.”

Edwards, 70, said Monday that when he attended UR, “it was basically an all-white school. We had maybe five-to-10 Black students at the school when I got there. I did have some ups and downs.

“But I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything in my life.”

Edwards is in his 14th year as a member of the sales department of The Auto Connection.

Avoli recalled that after leaving UR, he was a student-teacher at Maggie Walker High. Edwards accompanied Avoli to introduce him to the staff.

“Man, when I walked in there, I was gold, just because of Weldon,” said Avoli. “That’s the kind of guy Weldon Edwards is. He was a gentleman, and he’s still a gentleman.”