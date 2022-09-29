Wet forecast hasn't influenced Spider Reece Udinski to scrap no-laces grip

The University of Richmond this season began using footballs with bright red laces. These are of no use to the team’s star quarterback.

Reece Udinski passes without fingers on the laces, the traditional grip.

Udinski’s approach is not a common one, but it’s less rare than it used to be because QBs receive snaps and then deliver the ball so quickly in some setups, similar to a middle infielder turning a double-play. There is no time to situate fingers to a comfortable placement on the laces.

Udinski, a VMI graduate in his first and only year at UR, said from his childhood he has never used the laces when passing. There is no particular reason, he added. That’s just the way he has always thrown a football.

If there were a series of practices for Udinski to adjust this no-laces style, this may be the week. The No. 17 Spiders (3-1, 1-0 CAA) play at No. 23 Elon (3-1, 1-0 CAA) Saturday afternoon, and Hurricane Ian is expected to make for a very wet and windy day on Elon’s grass field. All ball-handlers might seek a stronger grip.

“I’ve tried different techniques this week just because of the weather (likely having) an impact on the game, but I’m going to stay true to how I always throw the ball and not throw with the laces,” said Udinski. “It’s just what I like to do.”

The Spiders practiced this week with footballs doused with water to get used to what they will probably encounter at Elon.

Udinski leads the FCS in completion percentage (78.6) and ranks seventh in passing yards per game (279.5). It’s not wet weather that is his biggest concern, he said.

“I think wind is more of a factor,” said Udinski. “If the rain is coming down, it’s not as bad. But the wind makes it hard to throw the ball.”