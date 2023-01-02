What happened to those guys from Spiders' 2022 A-10 championship team?

The University of Richmond’s recently completed sports year was highlighted by the 2022 A-10 men's basketball championship captured by the Spiders in dramatic fashion.

UR won four games in four days at the A-10 tournament in Washington – three by 5 or fewer points - to secure its first league title since 2011, then eliminated Big Ten champion Iowa 67-63 in the NCAA tournament.

"We just want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for supporting and sticking with us," Nick Sherod, one of that team's seniors, said when the Spiders received their championship rings in November at a pregame event at the Robins Center.

"And not just last year, but all the years that up to it. I know it wasn't always easy - there were ups and downs and things didn't always go according to plan - but we feel like we accomplished what we were always meant to do, and that was to become champions."

What happened to those guys with familiar names who are no longer members of the Richmond program?

Jacob Gilyard. After setting the NCAA career steals record (466) as well as school assists (782) and 3-pointers (332) marks in five seasons as a Spiders starter, the 5-foot-9 Gilyard began a pro career.

He is a member of the Memphis Hustle, the G League team of the Memphis Grizzlies. The Hustle and other G League teams played in showcase events prior to a holiday break and in two official G League games since the regular season began, Gilyard averages 5.5 points, 6 assists and 2 steals while playing alongside a former rival, ex-VCU star Vince Williams.

Grant Golden. The 6-10 forward noted for his passing (fifth on UR’s career list with 476) also launched a pro career after six seasons as a Spider, allowed because of a medical redshirt year and “bonus” season permitted by NCAA rules due to the pandemic. Golden, who scored 2,246 points at UR (second to Johnny Newman on all-time list), plays for the Grand Rapids Gold, the G League team of the Denver Nuggets. After two he games, he averages 18.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Nathan Cayo. A 6-7 forward who scored 1,385 career points, Cayo began playing professionally in Canada, his home country, during the summer after five years at UR. He now plays professionally in the Polish Basketball League, averaging 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 14 games.

Nick Sherod. One of the purest shooters in UR history, Sherod suffered two serious knee injuries as a Spider and also ended up playing six college seasons and scoring 1,415 points. He hit the third most 3-pointers in school history (243). Sherod is a computer science teacher at his alma mater, St. Christopher’s, and also an assistant coach in the school’s basketball program.

Isaiah Wilson. The 6-1 guard from Pittsburgh appeared in 33 games and made 15 starts last season as a sophomore for UR, averaging 2.3 points and playing aggressive defense. Wilson chose to transfer, shifted to Winthrop, and was a starter there (6 ppg) before suffering a season-ending knee injury during a late-November practice.

Souleymane Koureissi. The 6-9 forward spent four years at Richmond and played in 14 games last season. The resident of Harlem, N.Y., is using his “bonus” year at Radford, where he averages 10 minutes a game off the bench (2.6 ppg, 1.3 rpg).

The Spiders also three assistant coaches off the 24-13 team (10-8 A-10) that won the league championship and an NCAA tournament game: Rob Jones, now at Liberty as associate head coach, Maurice Joseph to Butler and Kevin Hovde to Florida.