What makes UR football coach Russ Huesman nervous? Watching his son, Levi, pitch.

Russ Huesman played football and baseball at Chattanooga, finishing during the early 1980s. He’s been coaching football ever since, and is in his sixth year leading the University of Richmond’s FCS program.

While the coach at Chattanooga 2009-16, Huesman’s Mocs visited Alabama three times, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn and Nebraska. His Spiders played at Virginia, Boston College and Virginia Tech.

By now, one would imagine, there’s not much that happens at an athletic venue that qualifies as nerve-racking to Huesman, 62. He still gets butterflies, however, during baseball season.

Huesman’s son is Levi Huesman, a senior lefty at Hanover High and one of the Mid-Atlantic region’s top prep pitchers.

“I’m nervous the whole game. It doesn’t go away,” Huesman said of watching his son pitch. “In football when I get out there, I’m a little nervous before the game, and then once the game starts, you don’t even feel a thing.

"But when (Levi) pitches, it’s the whole game, every pitch, nervous.”

Levi Huesman signed with Coastal Carolina, and July’s MLB draft will present another option. He regularly throws in the 90s, and mixes that velocity with a quality breaking ball and effective change-up, according to professional evaluators.

Huesman stands with the fathers of Hanover players down the third-base line and observes Hawks' home games. Huesman has some UR company in that group. Spiders baseball coach Tracy Woodson has a son, TJ, who’s a freshman infielder for Hanover.

On Wednesday, Hanover won the Class 4, Region B championship, and there are playoff games upcoming. Huesman gives enormous credit and thanks to Levi’s Hanover coaches for his development, though Huesman does take a bow in one area.

“I kind of wanted a baseball player,” said Huesman, whose elder son, Jacob, was a three-time Southern Conference offensive player of the year (2013, 2014, 2015) as a Chattanooga quarterback for his father. “And I kind of wanted a left-handed pitcher, to be honest with you. (Levi) does everything else right-handed. Eats, writes, bats, golfs right-handed, and throws left-handed.”

The reason he throws left-handed, in Huesman’s view? He recalls always putting a ball in Levi’s left hand when he was a child.

After his time at Hanover, Levi will move onto a college education and baseball career at Coastal Carolina, a high-level program, or follow a pro path via the draft.

“In football, you never experience this coming out of high school,” said Huesman. “I think (Levi) has just got to let it play out a little bit. He’s got a great place to go in Coastal Carolina. No matter what happens, he’s got a good situation.”

Levi Huesman played quarterback at Hanover before focusing on baseball. Huesman asks Levi how his arm feels after games, and there isn’t much more baseball discussion between the two.

“There’s really nothing I can help him with,” said Huesman. “His coaches are a gazillion times smarter than me in baseball.”

If Levi is interested in words of wisdom unrelated to his physical well-being, another family member can provide assistance in that area. Jacob Huesman’s wife, Hannah, is the mental performance coordinator for the Texas Rangers organization.