What we know is less than what we don't as A-10 play ramps up Wednesday

VCU played five home games from Dec. 5 to Dec. 22, and nine overall. Fordham hasn't yet competed, for COVID reasons.
Chew on that tale of two Rams while trying to decipher how this A-10 season will develop.
Nonconference schedules were scrambled, teams popped in and out of competition in response to their COVID tests and those of opponents, and Fordham finally is expected to don uniforms Wednesday against George Washington.
Midweek is when the league schedule ramps up with seven games. Four of the 14 teams already played one in conference (Davidson won at Rhode Island, UMass won at La Salle). VCU (7-2) visits winless Saint Joseph’s, which may have been toughened up in losses to Auburn, Kansas, Villanova and Tennessee. Richmond (6-2) begins league play at Davidson (5-3).
In October, A-10 coaches and select media member voted for the preseason poll, topped by Richmond followed by Saint Louis, Dayton, St. Bonaventure, Duquesne, Rhode Island, Davidson, UMass, VCU, and the rest.
Difficult to tell if that projection will generally hold up, given the lack of games played by some teams (St. Bonaventure and Duquesne have each played twice, with the Dukes game-less since Dec. 2), and the diverse opposition in nonconference activity.
Here are a few things to keep in mind as the A-10 gets going:
VCU surfaced as a pleasant surprise. The Rams struggled down the stretch last season - an unpleasant surprise - and gone are almost all of the regulars from the 18-13 team. That’s why they were picked ninth in the preseason poll. But coach Mike Rhoades quickly shaped up a young crew and rediscovered some of that HAVOC (11 steals per game) that used to be VCU’s trademark.
Man to watch: 6-foot-6 junior Vince Williams (10.6 ppg), a lefty who already has more 3s this season (14-30) than he had in his first two seasons combined (12-55). Williams shoots 46.7% on 3s after making 21.8% during his first two collegiate seasons.
Richmond spent two weeks in the AP Poll. The nation started paying attention to 5-9 senior Jacob Gilyard. One of 20 candidates for the Bob Cousy Award (Division I’s top point guard), Gilyard averages 12 points, six assists, and 4.3 steals. The four-year starter has a shot at the NCAA career record for steals.
Gilyard, the 2020 A-10 defensive player of the year, owns 310 steals, already the UR career mark. The NCAA record-holder is Georgia assistant John Linehan, who made 385 steals at Providence. His last college season was 2002.
Needed at George Mason: shooters. The Patriots (4-2) are making 29.9% from the 3-point line and 58.3% from the free-throw line. GMU on Saturday led Norfolk State by 17 with 14:06 left, and by 13 with 9:40 remaining. Mason lost 68-65.
Ever wonder what happened to Jeremy Sheppard? The former John Marshall High guard starts for Rhode Island (3-5), and is averaging 9.3 points. Sheppard began his college career at East Carolina, and then attended the College of Central Florida before transferring to URI and sitting out last season.
Another Richmonder might be the A-10's pivotal player. Saint Louis redshirt freshman Gibson Jimerson gives the rugged Billikens the 3-point touch they’ve lacked. The 6-5 Jimerson (Benedictine, St. Christopher’s, Montverde Academy in Florida) suffered a broken foot during a mid-December practice last year and missed the remainder of the season.
He’s now a starter at SLU (7-1), averaging 11.3 points, and has made 42.5% of his 3-point attempts (17-40).
George Washington is 1-6. The losses have come to Navy, Hampton, UMBC, Delaware, William & Mary and Charlotte. Without James Bishop receiving a mid-September NCAA waiver to play this season, it would be worse for the Colonials of coach Jamion Christian (New Kent High). Bishop, a 6-1 lefty from Baltimore, shifted from LSU and is averaging 20 points and 6.6 assists.
Finally, an update on the college game’s most active mascot. The Saint Joseph’s Hawk started attending the school's games in 1955 and famously flaps nonstop. The Hawk is not part of road trips this season because of COVID considerations, but still wings it when Saint Joseph’s competes as a visitor.
During away games, the Hawk flaps virtually on its official Instagram account.
