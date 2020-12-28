What we know is less than what we don't as A-10 play ramps up Wednesday

VCU played five home games from Dec. 5 to Dec. 22, and nine overall. Fordham hasn't yet competed, for COVID reasons.

Chew on that tale of two Rams while trying to decipher how this A-10 season will develop.

Nonconference schedules were scrambled, teams popped in and out of competition in response to their COVID tests and those of opponents, and Fordham finally is expected to don uniforms Wednesday against George Washington.

Midweek is when the league schedule ramps up with seven games. Four of the 14 teams already played one in conference (Davidson won at Rhode Island, UMass won at La Salle). VCU (7-2) visits winless Saint Joseph’s, which may have been toughened up in losses to Auburn, Kansas, Villanova and Tennessee. Richmond (6-2) begins league play at Davidson (5-3).

In October, A-10 coaches and select media member voted for the preseason poll, topped by Richmond followed by Saint Louis, Dayton, St. Bonaventure, Duquesne, Rhode Island, Davidson, UMass, VCU, and the rest.

Difficult to tell if that projection will generally hold up, given the lack of games played by some teams (St. Bonaventure and Duquesne have each played twice, with the Dukes game-less since Dec. 2), and the diverse opposition in nonconference activity.