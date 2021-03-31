When games end, Spiders linebacker Tristan Wheeler hits the video room

University of Richmond linebacker Tristan Wheeler made a career-high 14 tackles in a 31-17 win over Elon last Saturday. He celebrated by watching video of the game shortly after leaving Robins Stadium.

Wheeler would have followed this routine that he started this spring had he made four tackles, or 24. He and fellow linebacker Wayne Galloway get together and review what just transpired.

“I like doing it because you just played the game, you’re fresh, you remember everything that just happened pretty vividly,” said Wheeler. “We go through the plays and see what we could have done better, or what we did wrong, and just evaluate our execution.

“I’ll get that out of the way so I’m not up all night thinking about the things I did wrong. I like to see what I could have done and correct it right off the bat. I like it. I’m going to keep rolling with it.”

Saturday after games is generally the one window in a week that players can separate from football for a few hours. Instead, Wheeler takes notes off the video of the game he just played so he’ll be better prepared for Sunday defensive meetings.