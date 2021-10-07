'When in question, it is a foul,' but replay saved Spiders from targeting sanctions

The new scoreboard at the University of Richmond’s Robins Stadium made its debut in last Saturday’s Family Weekend game against Elon. It’s clearer. It’s bigger. It’s better for replays, which have been an important part of the Spiders’ season.
Three times in five games, UR players were flagged for targeting, which could result not only in penalty yardage, but ejection and possible disqualification for half of the next game. All three times the call on the field was overturned. Replay revealed the Spiders did not lead with the crowns of their helmets and contact opponents in the head or neck area.
UR coach Russ Huesman, a former defensive back at Chattanooga, expressed relief, gratitude and satisfaction that justice was served, based on video-review evidence.
“If they call it on the field, they go up to the replay booth, and it has to be 100%, no-question targeting,” said Huesman. “If there’s any gray area, they’re not going to call targeting. That’s kind of a rule change this year to try to make it so they can keep kids in the game if it’s not really targeting.”
Many targeting calls seem to involve a fair amount of that “gray area” to which Huesman referred. William & Mary coach Mike London also recognizes the difficulty of making a fair and accurate call in real time.
“I’m all for safety and protection of players, particularly defenseless players,” said London, who played defensive back at UR. “But I’m also for the aspect of when [coaches] are reviewing tape or watching film that sometimes you put the intent of what the runner is, versus the defender that’s also putting [himself] in a position to make a tackle.
“Sometimes those two lines, they blur when someone’s trying to identify the intent of what a runner is, also with the intent of what the tackler is.”
London is concerned that tacklers who make an effort not to lead with their helmet crowns may come close to doing so because of the unpredictable maneuvers a ball-carrier may execute just before contact, a slide, for instance. London applauds the targeting rule, and also the replay mechanism for overturning unjustified calls.
“If we’re going to do it the right way, then take the time to look at it and make the correct decision,” he said.
The 2021 NCAA rulebook presents “Protection of Defenseless Players/Targeting” as a point of emphasis, and in great detail describes what constitutes a penalty in those categories. The rules committee emphasized in the rulebook that “coaches and officials must be diligent to [ensure] that players understand and abide by these rules.”
Players move quite fast in almost all cases, and contact angles can shift in an instant. Per the rulebook: “When in question, it is a foul.”
If a flag is thrown for targeting, replay is the safety net for officials, who review video of the play before reaching a final conclusion.
“They made the decision that they’re going to go up top [to the replay booth], and it needs to be definitely targeting before they start throwing guys out of games,” said Huesman. “And I like that.”
The Spiders committed a very damaging turnover in last Saturday’s 20-7 loss to Elon on the Richmond 18 after officials ruled a backward pass by UR’s Beau English and a fumble recovery by the Phoenix. Elon scored a touchdown two plays later. The ball came out of English’s hand and was almost immediately deflected, making it difficult to ascertain whether upon release it was a forward or backward pass.
Officials went to replay. This time, the Spiders didn’t get any help.
“I was looking up at the scoreboard and my offensive coordinator [Jeff Durden] kept saying, ‘That wasn’t a backward pass,’” and I said, ‘This ain’t getting overturned now,’” said Huesman. “It was a backward pass … That was a tough one. Good call by the officials, no question about that.”
