'When in question, it is a foul,' but replay saved Spiders from targeting sanctions

The new scoreboard at the University of Richmond’s Robins Stadium made its debut in last Saturday’s Family Weekend game against Elon. It’s clearer. It’s bigger. It’s better for replays, which have been an important part of the Spiders’ season.

Three times in five games, UR players were flagged for targeting, which could result not only in penalty yardage, but ejection and possible disqualification for half of the next game. All three times the call on the field was overturned. Replay revealed the Spiders did not lead with the crowns of their helmets and contact opponents in the head or neck area.

UR coach Russ Huesman, a former defensive back at Chattanooga, expressed relief, gratitude and satisfaction that justice was served, based on video-review evidence.

“If they call it on the field, they go up to the replay booth, and it has to be 100%, no-question targeting,” said Huesman. “If there’s any gray area, they’re not going to call targeting. That’s kind of a rule change this year to try to make it so they can keep kids in the game if it’s not really targeting.”

Many targeting calls seem to involve a fair amount of that “gray area” to which Huesman referred. William & Mary coach Mike London also recognizes the difficulty of making a fair and accurate call in real time.