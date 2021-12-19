Whistle blows UR's way, Spiders slide by ODU late, 67-61

And maybe the Spiders, who have won five straight, were a step slow as a result of odd scheduling. They came off Friday’s 83-74 win over N.C. State in Charlotte, UR’s most notable victory of its nonconference schedule. The Monarchs (5-7) hadn’t played in a week.

Burton, Richmond’s leading scorer (18.2 ppg) and rebounder (6.7 rpg), played with his right hand bandaged after sustaining a blister while diving for a ball against N.C. State Friday. The tape did not bother him (15 first-half points).

In their last home game, the Spiders fell behind Toledo 13-0 and 16-2. UR came back to win after being down 19 early in second half. In this one, ODU led 7-0 and 9-2 before Burton’s energy pushed the Spiders back into it. UR’s first lead was 17-16, with 7:55 left in the first half.

ODU went the last 14:10 of the first half with four field goals. It’s not as if Richmond was the only opponent to frustrate the Monarchs this season. They came in shooting 42%, 30% from 3, and made 30% in the first half with one 3 (eight attempts).

Jason Wade (Trinity Episcopal), ODU’s 6-5 redshirt junior guard, is out for the second consecutive year because of injuries (knee, Achilles tendon).