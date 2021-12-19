Whistle blows UR's way, Spiders slide by ODU late, 67-61

Most teams don’t commit two shot-clock violations in six games. Old Dominion had two during a six-minute stretch of the first half Sunday at the University of Richmond.
Defensive moxie carried the Spiders 67-61 on a day during which they weren’t sharp on offense, got worked on the glass 44-31, and went seriously arid when 6-foot-10 Grant Golden took a seat with his third foul and 14:10 left. Before Golden’s third personnel, UR led 41-34 and looked as if it was in the process of pulling away.
Without him, the Spiders suffered inside defensively. On offense, they badly missed Golden’s scoring and ball distribution. He returned with Richmond leading and 47-44 and settled down the Spiders.
ODU stayed ultra-aggressive on the offensive glass (20 offensive rebounds) and UR got a break late. The Spiders led 62-61 with 16.5 left on the game clock and :02 on the shot clock. Tyler Burton (29 points) went up for a 3 and was fouled by C.J. Keyser. Burton made all three FTs for a 65-61 Richmond lead.
Nathan Cayo supplied two powerful 3-points plays in the final three minutes.
Richmond (8-4), which has won five straight, hit one 3-pointer – that from Golden – in the opening 16 minutes. The failure to convert 3s, and the failure to keep the Monarchs away from the offensive glass, allowed Old Dominion to gain early control.
And maybe the Spiders, who have won five straight, were a step slow as a result of odd scheduling. They came off Friday’s 83-74 win over N.C. State in Charlotte, UR’s most notable victory of its nonconference schedule. The Monarchs (5-7) hadn’t played in a week.
Burton, Richmond’s leading scorer (18.2 ppg) and rebounder (6.7 rpg), played with his right hand bandaged after sustaining a blister while diving for a ball against N.C. State Friday. The tape did not bother him (15 first-half points).
In their last home game, the Spiders fell behind Toledo 13-0 and 16-2. UR came back to win after being down 19 early in second half. In this one, ODU led 7-0 and 9-2 before Burton’s energy pushed the Spiders back into it. UR’s first lead was 17-16, with 7:55 left in the first half.
ODU went the last 14:10 of the first half with four field goals. It’s not as if Richmond was the only opponent to frustrate the Monarchs this season. They came in shooting 42%, 30% from 3, and made 30% in the first half with one 3 (eight attempts).
Jason Wade (Trinity Episcopal), ODU’s 6-5 redshirt junior guard, is out for the second consecutive year because of injuries (knee, Achilles tendon).
Next: The Spiders host Bucknell Wednesday at 4 p.m. The game will be televised by NBC Sports Washington Plus. The Bison (3-8) beat La Salle 82-70 Saturday, and earlier this season fell to N.C. State and Hofstra, two teams UR defeated.
Nathan Davis, a former Randolph-Macon player and coach, is in his sixth year as Bucknell coach, and 6-2 Hopewell High grad Elvin Edmonds (23 mpg, 6.1 ppg, 2.6 apg) is a freshman member of the rotation.
