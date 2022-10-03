Who among Spiders' holdovers join rotation with three transfers?

John Marshall High grad Jason Nelson, a redshirt freshman point guard, is expected to start when the University of Richmond opens against visiting VMI on Nov. 7.

The defending A-10 champion Spiders will be mixing in several other new faces.

The returning regulars are 6-foot-7 senior Tyler Burton (16.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg), 6-5 graduate Andre Gustavson (4.5 ppg) and 6-9 graduate Matt Grace (4.1 ppg). To that trio Richmond added three transfers projected as starters or very involved reserves: 7-0 Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford) and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel).

Then, there are those UR players who return, but have not had consequential opportunities because of the extended presence of guards Jacob Gilyard and Nick Sherod, and forwards Grant Golden and Nathan Cayo. Each of those players was a Spider for five or six years.

At least a few of the following players will end up making contributions this season as UR plays a very competitive pre-A-10 schedule that includes Northern Iowa, Wichita State, Syracuse, St. John’s or Temple, Toledo, Drake, and Clemson, and then in an A-10 that expands to 15 teams this season with the addition of Loyola Chicago.

Jason Nelson, 5-10 redshirt freshman: While not playing last season, he learned from Gilyard, a five-year starter, according to Coach Chris Mooney. To begin the season, UR will likely face defensive pressure that tests Nelson, and the Spiders.

"He'll bring toughness and confidence to a less experienced team," Gilyard said of Nelson. "As calm and poised as they come."

Dji Bailey, 6-5 junior: Originally signed with Wake Forest, and changed destinations following Coach Danny Manning’s dismissal by the Demon Deacons. Averaged eight minutes last season, when he played in 16 games (ankle and foot issues). A wrist injury limited Bailey as a freshman. Gives UR a slasher and has showed potential as a ball thief.

Mooney said Bailey "is going to be great, his athleticism, his sense for the game, his defense."

Connor Crabtree, 6-6 graduate: Averaged about eight minutes last season. Entering his final year as a Spider. He’s primarily a ball distributor on offense, while his height allows him to defend multiple positions. Crabtree, whose playing time at UR has been cut by hip and groin injuries, was a freshman starter at Tulane during 2018-19.

Aidan Noyes, 6-7 redshirt freshman: Mooney identified Noyes as the Spider who showed the most improvement during the offseason. He’s a bouncy, versatile forward who made needed strength gains during his redshirt year.

Mike Walz, 6-11 freshman: A 250-pounder, Walz could see time subbing inside for Quinn or Grace.

Marcus Randolph, 6-5 sophomore: Chose not to redshirt last season and played 29 minutes in nine games.

Malcolm Dread, 6-4 redshirt freshman: Seems like a down-the-bench player at this stage.

The new-faces angle extends to the coaching staff. Added to Mooney’s staff were David Boyden (Hermitage High grad) and former UR captain Peter Thomas, while Will Gipe was elevated to assistant coach from director of program development and recruiting.

Projected opening-night starting lineup: Burton, Grace, Gustavson, Quinn, Nelson.

NOTES: Burton has recovered from arthroscopic knee surgery that was performed on July 20, and Quinn has recovered from a slight broken bone in his foot (no surgery) that kept him out for much of September.

Gilyard is in training camp with the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden is in training camp with the Denver Nuggets. It seems probable each will begin the season as a member of those organizations’ G League affiliates.