Will Gipe elevates on Spiders basketball staff to assistant coach, replacing Kevin Hovde

Through 17 years as the University of Richmond basketball coach, Chris Mooney regularly promoted from within when it came to staff appointments.

Mooney on Tuesday continued that trend by elevating Will Gipe to assistant coach. Gipe, 28, has been at UR working under Mooney in various capacities for six years, most recently as director of program development.

He steps into the assistant’s job that opened when Kevin Hovde on March 29 left the Spiders after one year, moving to the staff of new Florida coach Todd Golden. Hovde, a former Spiders guard, previously worked for Golden at the University of San Francisco.

Gipe, a native of Wise, joined the UR program as video coordinator in 2016 following three years as a student manager and two as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech, his alma mater. Among his responsibilities, he will supervise Richmond’s scheduling efforts. As an assistant, Gipe joins Rob Jones (associate head coach) and Maurice Joseph.

Richmond also announced that former Spiders guard Mark McGonigal, the director of operations, will now spearhead UR's internal recruiting, taking over a role held by Gipe. Darius Stokes shifts to director of program development, from video coordinator.

"Will, Mark, and Darius were integral to our success last season and have more than earned their new roles and responsibilities," Mooney, whose Spiders won the 2022 A-10 title and then upset Iowa in the NCAA tournament, said in a school release.

“Will has played a significant role in our program since he arrived at Richmond six years ago and I am confident he is going to be a tremendous coach."