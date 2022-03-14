With 160 controlling minutes, Spider Jacob Gilyard shook 'loser' tag that haunted him

Jacob Gilyard occupied a courtside seat at the Robins Center in late January of 2019 and considered where he had been as a University of Richmond point guard.

This was Gilyard’s sophomore year and the Spiders were 7-13 on their way to a second consecutive 20-loss season.

"I don't want [fans] to have the perception that 'Jacob Gilyard is a loser,' or 'Jacob Gilyard can't win,'" he said on that day in 2019. "It bothers me a lot."

Richmond and Gilyard went 24-7 in 2019-20, but the pandemic stopped college sports before the Spiders played an A-10 tournament game. UR went 14-9 in their choppy COVID season of 2020-21. Gilyard chose to return for a fifth year as a starter to lead Richmond’s chase of its first NCAA tournament bid since 2011.

The Spiders went 19-12 this regular season, and it appeared the sands of the hourglass would run out on Gilyard’s NCAA tournament quest as UR entered the A-10 tournament as a disappointing sixth seed.

In the last possible setting, he carried the Spiders to a league championship at Washington’s Capital One Arena.

"He controlled the whole tournament is the fact of the matter," said UR coach Chris Mooney.

Richmond (23-12) won four games in four days and Gilyard played every minute on the way to the award for the most outstanding player. To remove him from one of those games, "we would have had to be up an awful lot," said Mooney, whose team faces Big Ten champ Iowa (26-9) Thursday in Buffalo in the NCAA tournament's first round at 3:10 p.m., on truTV.

"I think our fans, who were so great (Sunday), would have fainted if Jacob was subbed out."

The 5-foot-9 Gilyard, classified as too short by Power Five programs despite named the player of the year in Kansas City, Mo., scored a career-high 32 against VCU in Friday night’s quarterfinal, and 26 in Sunday’s title-game victory over Davidson. He totaled 16 steals and 14 assists in the tournament.

"Jacob Gilyard is sensational," said Davidson coach Bob McKillop. "He is a guy who creates chaos defensively and (generates) runs on their offense consistently, as well. To be able to play 40 minutes and have that kind of stamina is an extraordinary statement on how gifted he is and how talented and valuable he is."

There have been stretches during his career, even this season, when Gilyard clearly prioritized ball distribution over scoring. During the A-10 tournament, Gilyard became UR’s undeniable alpha dog.

“I think as a team, we’re a lot better when I’m aggressive,” said Gilyard, who then rattled off a list of high-quality A-10 point guards. "All year, I'd heard about (Davidson's) Foster Loyer, (Saint Louis') Yuri Collins, (St. Bonaventure's) Kyle Lofton, (VCU's) Ace Baldwin, guys like that.

"So I came into this tournament with a chip on my shoulder, for sure."

The Spiders had spent 20 minutes celebrating on the Capital One Arena court after the 64-62 win over Davidson. Then, Gilyard took a seat in the area reserved for media interviews. He looked as though he had shed a weight carried for years.

"Words can’t really describe what this game and this tournament mean to me," Gilyard said. "Nobody can call me a loser ever again, you know what I mean? I'm a winner."

Note: Following Sunday’s championship game and celebration at Washington’s Capital One Arena, the Spiders were required to take Ubers to a hotel to watch the NCAA selection show. The bus in which they had been traveling in Washington failed to start because of a battery issue. It was fixed (jump-started) in time to bring them back after the selection show to Richmond, where they arrived about 9:15 p.m.