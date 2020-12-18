With 75% shooter Grace Townsend, UR takes aim Sunday at A-10 favorite VCU

Seven Spiders have played 17 or more minutes per game, and four of them are shooting 53% or better.

Retaining those hot hands will be one of Richmond’s challenges in an unusual time. The Spiders played four games, and then shut down on Dec. 11 because of COVID reasons. Sunday’s A-10 opener will be their first game since winning at William & Mary 72-55 on Dec. 6.

UR postponed two games. Roussell is unsure how his team will respond.

“We as a staff have looked across [college basketball] and talked to some colleagues that have struggled after having a week-plus with no practice,” he said. “And then you look at [other teams] that come back and play great after having a pause.”

The Richmond men’s team missed two games and about a week of practice because of positive cases in the program and contact tracing, and was not sharp when it returned to play.

“I think we’re trying to come in with the mindset that we felt like we were playing really well going into the break and hope we can still play well after it,” said Roussell, in his second season at Richmond. “Sometimes breaks can be good.”