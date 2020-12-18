With 75% shooter Grace Townsend, UR takes aim Sunday at A-10 favorite VCU

University of Richmond freshman Grace Townsend is 5-foot-5. Myndee Kay Larsen, deputy commissioner of the Summit League, is 6-5. Though separated by a foot, they are connected by remarkable field-goal-percentage shooting.
While playing at Southern Utah during the 1997-98 season, Larsen set the NCAA Division I women’s record by converting 72.4% (249-344). During one stretch, Larsen made 28 consecutive shots. Given Larsen’s height, let’s assume most of her attempts were taken fairly close to the basket, a benefit not afforded Townsend.
Townsend, from James River High, is shooting 75% (12-16) heading into Sunday’s 2 p.m. meeting of the Spiders (3-1) and VCU (2-5) at the Robins Center. Townsend, a speedy guard, has scored on some uncontested layups in transition, according to UR coach Aaron Roussell. But there is more to that 75%, he added.
“I think she’s very selective. Sometimes, shooting percentage can be a product of the quality of shots you’re taking,” said Roussell. “We’re great when the ball is in her hands. But she doesn’t need the ball in her hands a ton.
“She’s passing up good shots to get somebody else a great shot.”
Townsend (8 ppg, 21 mpg), among the Spiders’ top reserves, has hit all but one of her four 3-point attempts, making her a 75% shooter from that range. Her 75-percent success rate from the field beats her free-throw percentage of 62.5 (5 for 8).
Seven Spiders have played 17 or more minutes per game, and four of them are shooting 53% or better.
Retaining those hot hands will be one of Richmond’s challenges in an unusual time. The Spiders played four games, and then shut down on Dec. 11 because of COVID reasons. Sunday’s A-10 opener will be their first game since winning at William & Mary 72-55 on Dec. 6.
UR postponed two games. Roussell is unsure how his team will respond.
“We as a staff have looked across [college basketball] and talked to some colleagues that have struggled after having a week-plus with no practice,” he said. “And then you look at [other teams] that come back and play great after having a pause.”
The Richmond men’s team missed two games and about a week of practice because of positive cases in the program and contact tracing, and was not sharp when it returned to play.
“I think we’re trying to come in with the mindset that we felt like we were playing really well going into the break and hope we can still play well after it,” said Roussell, in his second season at Richmond. “Sometimes breaks can be good.”
Richmond’s players reported to campus in mid-July and weren’t paused for COVID reasons until the recent issue, according to Roussell.
“We had not missed a single minute of practice,” he said. “We started to learn that we were very much in the minority. I hadn’t talked to anybody else who had not missed a practice.”
The Spiders were picked to finish eighth among 14 in the A-10 preseason poll. VCU is the league favorite.
“I think they’re completely loaded with talent and that goes well past their starting five, and they’re probably the most seasoned team in the league,” Roussell said of the Rams. “Obviously, very well coached, and in addition to their experience, I just think their length causes so many problems on both ends of the floor.”
The Rams have defeated the Spiders in four consecutive meetings. VCU has played only one home game this season, and comes off Thursday's 90-81 loss at Vanderbilt.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor