With a forceful inside job, Hawks spoil punchless Spiders' A-10 opener 83-56

Into the new year, the University of Richmond had an opportunity to carry a seven-game winning streak and a 7-0 home record. Then the Spiders ran into a team that played much tougher.
Saint Joseph’s spoiled — in a big way — Richmond’s A-10 opener Thursday night at the Robins Center with an 83-56 victory, pelting the Spiders with power moves, drives, and all sorts of other buckets at the rim’s apron.
The Spiders (9-5, 0-1 A-10) spoke heading into this game about defensive improvement achieved through the nonconference portion of their schedule. The aggressive Hawks forced Richmond to reconsider the claim, scoring 34 in-the-paint points. SJU outrebounded UR 51-36.
“We didn’t come out with a lot of energy. We didn’t come back. We didn’t take their punches. We didn’t give them any punches,” said Richmond forward Tyler Burton. “That’s pretty much it.”
Saint Joseph’s was averaging 71 points. It had more than that with 9:12 left, when it took a 72-44 lead. Saint Joseph’s (7-5, 1-0 A-10) went ahead by 20 with 13:05 remaining, blowing open a game it led 38-32 at halftime.
Each of the Hawks’ starters reached double-figures with eight minutes remaining, and UR’s frustration became evident with second-half technical fouls assessed to Jacob Gilyard and Dji Bailey.
From the first possession, Saint Joseph’s prioritized taking the ball inside, through passes to interior players, or drives from perimeter guys who were taller than UR guards Gilyard (5-foot-9) and Isaiah Wilson (6-0).
“I thought their guys were very aggressive in terms of trying to get in the lane,” said Richmond coach Chris Mooney. “I thought they got us spread out more than we like to be ... They were able to get themselves in the lane and make it feel like we were chasing, or on our heels, too much.”
Apart from the scoring of 6-10 Grant Golden (12 first-half points on 12 shots, finished with 14 points), the Spiders had a difficult time keeping up. Before the break, UR missed 10 of its 13 3-point attempts and was outrebounded 24-16.
The degree of difficulty of Saint Joseph’s shots was less than Richmond’s because of the Hawks’ focus on forcefully getting the ball to the rim. UR took 33 3s (6 makes).
“We shot the ball horrendously, and I don’t think that we defended well enough for long enough to overcome that,” said Mooney, whose Spiders hit 27.8% (20-72). “We’re at our best when we’re in a rhythm, and our defense usually helps us find a rhythm on offense.
“Tonight, I thought they had too many possessions that weren’t as highly contested and physical for us defensively. And then of course we had so many empty possessions where, even when we got good shots, we just missed so, so many shots up and down the team.”
There were seven A-10 games scheduled for Thursday, the first day of league competition, and five were postponed because of COVID reasons. St. Bonaventure was the unanimous favorite in the A-10 preseason poll, with Richmond second.
Saint Joseph’s, which had not played since Dec. 18 because of COVID issues in its program, was projected as the 10th-place finisher in the A-10 preseason poll based on voting by head coaches and select media members. But the Hawks have three of the league’s better players.
That starts with 6-7 sophomore Jordan Hall (13 points), who’s viewed as an NBA prospect, and 6-8 senior Taylor Funk (18). Each of those players was named second team preseason all-conference.
Saint Joseph’s during the offseason added 6-10, 245-pound graduate transfer Ejike Obinna (13 points, 14 rebounds), a Nigerian who played four years at Vanderbilt, and competed wearing a mask Thursday night.
“A lot to focus on, on the defensive end,” said Golden.
Obinna, who started 44 games at Vanderbilt, scored 11 power points in the first half on 5-of-8 shooting.
Next: The Spiders are scheduled to play at Saint Louis (8-4) Sunday at 2 p.m. in a game that will be televised by the CBS Sports Network. The Billikens have not played since Dec. 18. Their last two games, vs. Drake and Massachusetts, were called off because of COVID issues in the Saint Louis program.
FG FT Reb
SJU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Funk 37 5-10 6-7 2-7 0 2 18
Reynolds 28 7-12 0-0 0-4 1 2 17
Obinna 33 6-11 1-2 1-14 1 3 13
Brown 34 7-11 1-2 1-10 2 2 16
Hall 35 4-10 4-6 2-9 8 1 13
Forrest 15 2-5 1-2 0-3 0 1 6
Bishop 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Coleman 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Klaczek 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-60 13-19 6-48 12 11 83
Percentages: FG .517, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Reynolds 3-6, Funk 2-6, Forrest 1-2, Hall 1-3, Brown 1-4, Klaczek 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocks: 3 (Obinna 2, Brown). Turnovers: 15 (Hall 4, Obinna 4, Reynolds 3, Bishop 2, Brown 2). Steals: 2 (Hall 2). Technical: Reynolds, 2:53 second.
FG FT Reb
RICHMOND M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Burton 30 3-10 4-4 2-6 0 1 11
Cayo 20 2-5 0-0 2-2 1 1 4
Golden 26 5-17 2-2 0-7 4 0 14
Gilyard 36 2-10 0-0 0-4 5 4 4
Wilson 20 2-5 1-2 0-1 0 4 5
Sherod 21 2-9 2-2 2-2 0 2 8
Bailey 13 1-2 1-2 0-1 0 2 3
Grace 13 2-9 0-0 1-3 0 0 5
Crabtree 11 0-4 0-0 0-3 0 1 0
Gustavson 9 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 2
Totals 200 20-72 10-12 7-31 10 15 56
Percentages: FG .278, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-33, .182 (Golden 2-7, Sherod 2-7, Burton 1-6, Grace 1-6, Wilson 0-1, Crabtree 0-3, Gilyard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Blocks: 3 (Grace 2, Cayo). Turnovers: 5 (Bailey, Burton, Gilyard, Golden, Gustavson). Steals: 9 (Gilyard 4, Wilson 3, Bailey, Burton). Technical: Gilyard, 11:43 second; Bailey, 2:53 second.
Saint Joseph’s 38 45 — 83
Richmond 32 24 — 56
