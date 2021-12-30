With a forceful inside job, Hawks spoil punchless Spiders' A-10 opener 83-56

From the first possession, Saint Joseph’s prioritized taking the ball inside, through passes to interior players, or drives from perimeter guys who were taller than UR guards Gilyard (5-foot-9) and Isaiah Wilson (6-0).

“I thought their guys were very aggressive in terms of trying to get in the lane,” said Richmond coach Chris Mooney. “I thought they got us spread out more than we like to be ... They were able to get themselves in the lane and make it feel like we were chasing, or on our heels, too much.”

Apart from the scoring of 6-10 Grant Golden (12 first-half points on 12 shots, finished with 14 points), the Spiders had a difficult time keeping up. Before the break, UR missed 10 of its 13 3-point attempts and was outrebounded 24-16.

The degree of difficulty of Saint Joseph’s shots was less than Richmond’s because of the Hawks’ focus on forcefully getting the ball to the rim. UR took 33 3s (6 makes).

“We shot the ball horrendously, and I don’t think that we defended well enough for long enough to overcome that,” said Mooney, whose Spiders hit 27.8% (20-72). “We’re at our best when we’re in a rhythm, and our defense usually helps us find a rhythm on offense.