With a Liverpudlian in charge, Spiders women's soccer plans 'push to the fore'

The lone Liverpudlian on the University of Richmond athletics staff was hired in mid-December.

Adam Denton, 44, took over as women’s soccer coach following six years as the head coach at Davidson. Denton was born in Liverpool, England, and came to the U.S. when he was 19.

Denton in 2022 led Davidson to one of the most successful seasons in school history. The Wildcats finished 13-3-4. John Hardt, Richmond’s vice president and director of athletics, said Denton’s successful touch at Davidson, a comparable school with rigorous academics, attracted UR. The Spiders last posted a winning record in 2011.

Denton, in his English accent, on Monday answered a few questions about himself, his move, and his plans for the Spiders.

Will you explain how you originally came to the U.S.?

I was fortunate enough to be part Everton Football Club’s youth system. I was there from like (ages) 11 to 16. Then when you graduate high school, I went full-time to the football club and I was there until just before I was 19. A lot of American colleges came over to kind of a combine to recruit some internationals. I was fortunate enough to be picked up by Wingate University. I arrived in Wingate, N.C., Aug. 10 of 1997.

Davidson is similar to Richmond as a school and in the same league, the Atlantic 10, so why shift?

I really enjoyed my time at Davidson. I was an assistant for (four) years and the head coach for the last six. When the position came open at Richmond, I was fond of Richmond from being a competitor within the A-10.

I was familiar with the academics, familiar with the school, the program. It’s something that I just started to explore and the more that I learned about the school … it just became something that I did not think, if I was offered it, I could turn down.

I was really happy at Davidson, so that shows what kind of opportunity Richmond is. It wasn’t like I was looking to move on and just trying to get out of Davidson.

Considering Richmond’s last winning season came in 2011, what is the formula to get the program on a different track?

I feel like it has got tremendous potential. The big thing is establishing with the current players we have the things that we can do to move us in the direction that we want.

If you ask every team in the A-10, “Do you want to be successful?” everyone is going to say “Yes.” The question then becomes, “What things are you prepared to do to give you the opportunity to be successful?”

So it’s about decisions that you make and your training habits, and all of those things. And the big thing with Richmond is all of the things we look to put in place (will) not be at the expense of our academics.

I think it’s going to be about establishing a brand and an identity that we can identify with our team. And then implement that in games to be successful. We can only be who we are. We have to respect the people that we play.

But we're going to play our brand and our identity, and we've got to train and be confident enough and believe we can be successful doing that. And that's the plan for this spring, to implement some of that stuff to give us that push to the fore than we all want.