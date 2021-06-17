With arrival of Aaron Trusler, Spiders join NCAA teams featuring Aussie punters

“The boys in Prokick are a very tight-knit group, so I have been able to connect with Harry over social media,” Trusler wrote in an email response to questions from the Times-Dispatch. “Harry and I both have similar styles of punting in that our strengths are our roll punt - Aussie Rules style punts - so he is someone I have followed quite closely.”

Prokick Australia linked Trusler and UR’s football staff, according to Trusler. John Srofe, the Spiders’ director of football operations and recruiting coordinator, served as Trusler’s primary contact at UR, the only NCAA school Trusler investigated.

“I guess my style of punting resonated with Coach Huesman and Coach Srofe and I ended up having a FaceTime with them both,” Trusler wrote. “Considering that Richmond has a strong business school as well as play style that suited my strengths, it seemed like a no-brainer for me to attend this amazing school.”

Trusler once before visited the U.S., having vacationed with his family on the West Coast about seven years ago. He accepted UR's scholarship offer in May.

Richmond increasingly committed to rugby-style punting since Huesman became the Spiders coach for the 2017 season.

“You can get the 60-yarders out of that, the way that thing rolls,” said Huesman.