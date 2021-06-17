With arrival of Aaron Trusler, Spiders join NCAA teams featuring Aussie punters

On Sunday in Australia, Aaron Trusler will board a plane in Melbourne and travel to Sydney. That flight takes about an hour-and-a-half. Then it’s on to Los Angeles and Chicago before Trusler lands in Richmond, roughly 30 hours after he left Melbourne, his home.
Trusler's journey to the University of Richmond begins the latest adventure of an Australian coming to the U.S. to become a college football punter. Trusler, 21, will enter UR on a football scholarship as a junior academically after receiving credit for two years at Melbourne’s Monash University. He intends to play four seasons as a Spider, pursuing a graduate degree in business during his final two years.
Trusler has never played American football. He is part of a wave in recent years of Australians with backgrounds in Australian Rules Football who transition to NCAA schools as punters.
In Australian Rules Football, an egg-shaped ball is kicked by players on the run. That matches the skill desired by college football coaches, such as the Spiders’ Russ Huesman, who are proponents of rugby-style punting, which can dramatically change field position and bring other benefits.
James Madison’s punter for the last four seasons, Harry O’Kelly, is an Australian who has been among the FCS’ most effective players at that position. Virginia Tech’s punter the last four seasons was Oscar Bradburn, also an Australian. Before coming to the U.S., O’Kelly and Bradburn trained with Prokick Australia, which acclimates Australian Rules Football players interested in attending NCAA schools to American football and guides them through the recruiting process. Prokick Australia started in 2007.
“The boys in Prokick are a very tight-knit group, so I have been able to connect with Harry over social media,” Trusler wrote in an email response to questions from the Times-Dispatch. “Harry and I both have similar styles of punting in that our strengths are our roll punt - Aussie Rules style punts - so he is someone I have followed quite closely.”
Prokick Australia linked Trusler and UR’s football staff, according to Trusler. John Srofe, the Spiders’ director of football operations and recruiting coordinator, served as Trusler’s primary contact at UR, the only NCAA school Trusler investigated.
“I guess my style of punting resonated with Coach Huesman and Coach Srofe and I ended up having a FaceTime with them both,” Trusler wrote. “Considering that Richmond has a strong business school as well as play style that suited my strengths, it seemed like a no-brainer for me to attend this amazing school.”
Trusler once before visited the U.S., having vacationed with his family on the West Coast about seven years ago. He accepted UR's scholarship offer in May.
Richmond increasingly committed to rugby-style punting since Huesman became the Spiders coach for the 2017 season.
“You can get the 60-yarders out of that, the way that thing rolls,” said Huesman.
Also possible: the ball, driven low rather than high, can hit a member of the retreating return team and then be repossessed by the punting team. Athletic punters who kick on the move are often given the option of carrying the ball and running for first downs rather than punting, if the return team peels back without paying attention to the punter.
Before concentrating on Australian Rules Football, Trusler was a high-school sprinter and competed in the long jump.
Rugby-style punters are capable of using either foot to kick, allowing them to roll right or left before booting, making it more challenging for the receiving team to set up punt-blocking schemes, and organize returns.
Trusler has extensive experience as a player in Australian Rules Football, in which 18 players on each team are simultaneously active. The ball is advanced by running with it, or punching and kicking it to a teammate, on a field larger than a U.S. football field.
Scoring is accomplished by kicking the ball through posts. Australian Rules Football, the country’s most popular team sport, involves contact without pads, and is in some ways similar to rugby.
The Spiders went 3-1 during their spring season, with freshman Andrew Lopez using the rugby-style approach on the way to a 38.4-yard average on 15 punts.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor